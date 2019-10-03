Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN WISCONSIN... FOX RIVER AT BURLINGTON AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY TURTLE CREEK NEAR CLINTON AFFECTING ROCK COUNTY BARABOO RIVER NEAR BARABOO AFFECTING SAUK COUNTY SOUTH BRANCH ROCK RIVER AT WAUPUN AFFECTING FOND DU LAC COUNTY ROCK RIVER AT AFTON AFFECTING WINNEBAGO AND ROCK COUNTIES BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE AFFECTING DANE COUNTY EAST BRANCH PECATONICA RIVER NEAR BLANCHARDVILLE AFFECTING LAFAYETTE COUNTY FOX RIVER AT WAUKESHA AFFECTING WAUKESHA COUNTY FOX RIVER NEAR NEW MUNSTER AFFECTING LAKE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES MILWAUKEE RIVER AT WAUBEKA AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY MILWAUKEE RIVER AT SAUKVILLE AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY MILWAUKEE RIVER NEAR CEDARBURG AFFECTING OZAUKEE COUNTY PECATONICA RIVER AT MARTINTOWN AFFECTING GREEN COUNTY ROOT RIVER AT FRANKLIN AFFECTING MILWAUKEE COUNTY ROOT RIVER CANAL AT RAYMOND AFFECTING RACINE COUNTY SHEBOYGAN RIVER AT SHEBOYGAN AFFECTING SHEBOYGAN COUNTY SPRING CREEK AT LODI AFFECTING COLUMBIA COUNTY SUGAR RIVER AT BRODHEAD AFFECTING WINNEBAGO...GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES TURTLE CREEK AT BELOIT AFFECTING ROCK COUNTY && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK EARTH CREEK AT MAZOMANIE. * AT 3:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING...NO FORECAST IS AVAILABLE. * FORECASTS ARE NOT ISSUED FOR THIS LOCATION. THIS WARNING WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE RIVER FALLS BELOW FLOOD STAGE. && RIVER FORECASTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR SOME BUT NOT ALL RIVER GAGING LOCATIONS. THE 7 DAY RIVER FORECAST TAKES INTO ACCOUNT PAST PRECIPITATION, SOIL MOISTURE CONDITIONS, AND PREDICTED PRECIPITATION FOR THE BASIN. PRECIPITATION IS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER AND FOR 48 HOURS IN THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH. (STAGES IN FT.) BANK- LATEST FORECAST STAGES - FLOOD FULL OBSERVED ...FOR 6 PM... LOCATION STAGE STAGE STAGE/TIME FRI SAT SUN MON MAZOMANIE 10.0 8.0 10.75 03 AM 10/03 NOT A FORECAST PT - HIGHEST 24 HOUR CHANGE - OBSERVED IN RIVER STAGE - STAGE IN (FT.) UP TO HIGHEST STAGE - THE LAST LATEST OBSERVED FORECAST IN - 7 DAYS STAGE NEXT 7 DAYS MAZOMANIE 10.95 05 PM 10/02 0.60 ..NOT AVAILABLE.. BELOW IS PREDICTED PRECIPITATION INFORMATION IN 6 HOUR INCREMENTS FOR THE LISTED SITES. THIS INFORMATION IS UPDATED TWICE DAILY-MORNING AND EVENING. PRECIPITATION PREDICTION IS FOR 48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM OCTOBER THROUGH MARCH AND FOR 24 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE FROM APRIL THROUGH SEPTEMBER. MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN THU OCT 03 0.06 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM FRI OCT 04 0.09 MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON FRI OCT 04 0.00 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM FRI OCT 04 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 PM-MIDN FRI OCT 04 0.00 MAZOMANIE: MIDN-6 AM SAT OCT 05 0.00 MAZOMANIE: 6 AM-NOON SAT OCT 05 0.00 MAZOMANIE: NOON-6 PM SAT OCT 05 0.00 &&