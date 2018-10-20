The No. 9 University of Wisconsin volleyball team dug deep Friday night.
The Badgers, having dropped two of their past three matches, won the first set, dropped the next two, then rallied to pull out a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference match at the UW Field House.
Despite hitting just .114 for the match, the Badgers emerged with a wild 25-20, 19-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-8 victory over the defending national champion Cornhuskers.
But the Badgers (13-4, 6-3 Big Ten) held the Huskers to an .087 hitting percentage — the lowest in former UW coach John Cook’s 19 seasons at Nebraska (15-4, 6-3).
Junior Tiffany Clark, the reigning conference defensive player of the week, produced another stellar outing with a match-high 26 digs. The total matched her career high and marked her fourth straight match with at least 20 digs. UW set a rally-scoring program record with 94 digs.
The Badgers beat the Huskers in Madison for the second consecutive season.
Junior Madison Duello led UW with 15 kills, sophomore Dana Rettke had 12 and sophomore Molly Haggerty added 10. Rettke also had 10 blocks.
Haggerty had three kills and Rettke and Duello each had two in the fifth set, when the Badgers used an 8-2 run to finish off the Huskers.
Sophomore Sydney Hilley surpassed 2,000 career assists while adding a career-high 19 digs for her 16th double-double.
All-American Mikaela Foecke had 15 kills and 14 digs for the Huskers, and Lexi Sun had 10 kills.