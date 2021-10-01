No. 5 Badgers sweep No. 7 Minnesota in volleyball

In the best of sports rivalries there often are swings in fortune, as one team or the other assumes control over a stretch of contests.
So it has been for the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota volleyball teams as they have ascended to perennial powers in the Big Ten Conference.
For the moment, at least, the pendulum has swung the way of the No. 5 Badgers as they recorded their fourth consecutive victory over the No. 7 Golden Gophers in dominant fashion with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 sweep Friday night before a sold-out crowd of 7,540 at the UW Field House.
Freshman Julia Orzol had the best match of her young career with a team-leading 17 kills to lead the Badgers (10-1, 2-1 Big Ten). Grad student Dana Rettke had her typical impactful match with 13 kills, hitting .611, and grad student Grace Loberg had a strong night with 11 kills.
Minnesota (7-4, 2-1) was led as usual by grad student Stephanie Samedy with 16 kills.
UW hit .372 for the match while holding the Gophers to a .198 mark.
The Badgers dominated the first set behind five kills each by Rettke and Orzol. They also had five service aces with no errors, two by Izzy Ashburn and a career-first by Anna MacDonald. And when they didn’t ace the Gophers, their serve kept them out of system much of the set.
The Badgers jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in set 2, but the Gophers fought back to pull even 12-12. UW was up just 16-15 when it went on a 6-0 run that included two kills by Orzol.
But after the Badgers reached set point at 24-17, the Gophers responded with a 5-0 run, twice averting a loss with successful challenges, one on a touch call and the other on a service error call. Rettke finally put it away with her 10th kill of the night. Orzol have seven of her kills in the set.
In the third set the Badgers pulled away a 5-0 run behind the serving of Orzol to open up a 15-8 lead. The Gophers didn’t get closer than four the rest of the way.
The Badgers were without grad student Giorgia Civita, who suffered a leg injury in practice Thursday. She had been alternating of late with Lauren Barnes at libero and in her absence Barnes responded with a season-high 23 digs. The Badgers had 59 digs, including 10 by Orzol, while the Gophers had 42.
Honoring Lowe
Friday’s match was the 31st annual Steve Lowe Night in honor of the former UW coach, who led the Badgers to a 108-65 record from 1986-90. Lowe, who guided the Badgers to their first Big Ten title and NCAA tournament appearance in 1990, died of cancer in 1991. His teams had a 4-6 record against Minnesota, winning four of the last five meetings. Sydney Hilley was named the recipient of the endowed scholarship in Lowe’s name.