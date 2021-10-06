No. 4 Badgers volleyball team sweeps Iowa

Technically speaking, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team was playing against Iowa on Wednesday night at the UW Field House.
But realistically, the only team that could defeat the Badgers was the Badgers themselves. And at times they seemed at risk of doing that.
But although there were some sluggish moments along the way, the No. 4 Badgers took care of business with a 25-21, 25-15, 28-26 sweep of the Hawkeyes.
“It was a little bit of an uneven match,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought there were quite a bit of errors, from both teams, quite frankly. One thing that was different from a couple weeks ago when we found ourselves in a match where we were giving away a lot of points, we stayed with it a little bit better. We didn’t get down on ourselves and we kept battling.”
The match he was referring to was the Big Ten Conference opener at Maryland in which the Badgers suffered their only defeat in five sets.
While that was considered a considerable upset, Maryland had been off to an undefeated start in non-conference play. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, entered Wednesday’s match 2-12 overall, 0-4 in the Big Ten and had lost 10 consecutive sets.
But the Hawkeyes managed to push the Badgers in each set.
Freshman Julia Orzol again was a shining light in a somewhat foggy night for the Badgers (12-1, 4-1 Big Ten). She put away a match-high 13 kills and returned 28 of the Hawkeyes’ 51 serves as they targeted her and fellow outside hitter Grace Loberg 31 times, while mostly avoiding back-row players Lauren Barnes and Joslyn Boyer.
“We played an opponent that decided they were going to go after Julia with the serve and she took a really, really heavy load for us, passing and attacking,” Sheffield said. “I thought for a good portion of the night we were able to stay into our offense with her ball control.
“Both of these guys (Orzol and Loberg). They’re going to take big loads. Those are who people are going to target for the most part and I thought they did a pretty good job of handling that.”
As for being targeted by opponents, Orzol said, bring it on. More or less.
“I think it hasn’t affected me a lot, to be honest,” Orzol said. “I try to stay in the game and concentrate on the things I want to do.”
Loberg and Dana Rettke each had nine kills and Devyn Robinson added eight for the Badgers, who hit .298 for the match.
Loberg’s ninth kill came with the Badgers trailing 23-21 in the third set. Rettke followed with two kills to get to match point, but the Hawkeyes fought back to take a 25-24 lead. An Iowa service error and a kill by Orzol again had UW at match point. But the teams traded service errors before a kill by Robinson closed things out.
Even as they were struggling much of the night, Loberg said the team tried to keep the energy positive.
“One thing the team always works on is a next-ball mentality, just being intentional each time we’re touching the ball,” she said. “I think that was what we were zoning in on when things were a little more dead.”
While he didn’t try to pass it off as a work of art, Sheffield likewise tried to look at the bright side of the match. Along with Orzol and Loberg, he also singled out sophomore Jade Demps, who came into the match in the third set and contributed four kills.
“We talked about when things get a little bit off and wonky and a little bit error-prone that we’ve got to feel that and we’ve got to manage that,” he said. “I thought we managed our emotions in that situation. We’ve got a lot of young people out there and sometimes they play young.
“What made it a little bit tough was that some of our older players had young moments as well. But we didn’t hang our heads. We kind of stuck together. That wasn’t something I thought we did very well a couple weeks ago (at Maryland), so there’s certainly some growth into that. As with a lot of matches, there’s positives to take from it and some things we’ve got to clean up.
“That doesn’t scare anybody here. It’s the first week of October. We’ll take this one. Winning is better than losing.”