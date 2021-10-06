No. 4 Badgers volleyball team sweeps Iowa

Technically speaking, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team was playing against Iowa on Wednesday night at the UW Field House.

But realistically, the only team that could defeat the Badgers was the Badgers themselves. And at times they seemed at risk of doing that.

But although there were some sluggish moments along the way, the No. 4 Badgers took care of business with a 25-21, 25-15, 28-26 sweep of the Hawkeyes.

“It was a little bit of an uneven match,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought there were quite a bit of errors, from both teams, quite frankly. One thing that was different from a couple weeks ago when we found ourselves in a match where we were giving away a lot of points, we stayed with it a little bit better. We didn’t get down on ourselves and we kept battling.”

The match he was referring to was the Big Ten Conference opener at Maryland in which the Badgers suffered their only defeat in five sets.

While that was considered a considerable upset, Maryland had been off to an undefeated start in non-conference play. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, entered Wednesday’s match 2-12 overall, 0-4 in the Big Ten and had lost 10 consecutive sets.

But the Hawkeyes managed to push the Badgers in each set.