No. 4 Badgers lose first set before beating Illinois in four

UW still was up 22-18 before Illinois put together a 4-0 run on three hitting errors and an ace to tie the set. Loberg then got the Badgers to set point with two kills but the Illini responded with a kill from Jessica Nunge.

UW got to set point again on a kill by Orzol, but the Illini answered with a decisive 3-0 run on two hitting errors by Orzol and an ace by setter Diana Brown.

It was an error-filled set for each team as the Badgers had nine hitting errors and three service errors, while the Illini had six hitting errors. UW hit .113 and Illinois .132. The Illini had seven blocks in the set while the Badgers had none.

The Badgers got off to a strong start in the second set, leading 12-5, before the Illini rallied again with a 7-1 run to get within one at 13-12.

But this time the Badgers managed to hold them off, even as the Illini kept things close. UW looked to have opened up a 20-16 lead only to have a point overturned on review on a touch call, narrowing their lead to 19-17.

The Illini cut it to 21-20 but after a UW timeout, the Badgers finished things off with a 4-0 run on a kill by Loberg, one by Rettke on an overpass, a block by Rettke and Orzol and an Illini hitting error.