No. 3 Badgers volleyball team rolls to sweep of Michigan State

Defense in volleyball frequently begins behind the service line. That was the case for the No. 3 University of Wisconsin on Friday night as it shut down Michigan State in a sweep at Jenison Field House in East Lansing.
The Badgers held the Spartans to a rare negative hitting percentage as they rolled to a 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 victory.
It wasn’t that the Badgers (14-1, 6-1 Big Ten) served up a bunch of aces — junior Izzy Ashburn had their only two — but they kept the Spartans out of system much of the night. That led to a -.020 attack percentage that was both the lowest mark for a UW opponent and the lowest for Michigan State (8-8, 1-6) this season.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield credited Ashburn, his team’s best server, with setting the tone. The Badgers scored on 15 of her 21 serves (71%) and went on four-point runs in each set with her serving.
“I thought Izzy for a good portion of the match dominated from behind the service line and digging balls,” said Sheffield, noting that she was second on the team with nine digs while playing 2½ rotations in the backcourt. “She was digging a lot of space and was saving rotations for quite a while.
“I thought overall our serving was good. We were putting the ball where we wanted to and the setter was running all over the place. We got gifted some attack errors, for sure.”
The Spartans committed 30 hitting errors in 102 attempts, with just 28 kills. The Badgers hit .301 with 39 kills and 11 errors in 93 swings.
Sophomore Devyn Robinson led a balanced UW attack with 10 kills on 14 swings with just one error, hitting .643. Grad students Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg each added nine kills.
Since shifting from the right side to the middle following injuries to Danielle Hart and Anna Smrek, Robinson is hitting .538 (58 kills, 8 errors, 93 attempts).
“Those are pretty nice numbers,” Sheffield said. “She gets into space pretty well. The thing that she’s doing a little bit better right now is she’s seeing the block a little bit better. When they’re getting up there she’s hitting with a little bit more range than what she was a few weeks ago. That’s something she’s worked on. I think her slide attack continues to get better.
“But probably the biggest improvement is blocking-wise. Her eyes are in better places, she’s seeing the right things and not getting juked as much as she was a few weeks ago. That has a huge impact on our backcourt and their ability to dig the ball and keep rallies going. If you have a middle that’s just getting juked all the time then it makes it really tough against Big Ten attackers. She’s doing a lot better job and she’s worked really hard at that.”