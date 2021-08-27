No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball team opens season with sweep

Despite speaking excellent English, Orzol was at something of a loss for words in describing her introduction to Badgers volleyball.

“Maybe I can’t find words now to describe it,” she said. “Maybe I’ll think about it later more. But I loved this experience. I loved the atmosphere and it was so good to welcome the community here after the COVID break.

“I’m so glad that we could bring them together, with the team, with the staff, with the Badgers. I love it, really. It’s amazing being here and playing with these guys and for these guys.”

The Badgers were in command throughout the night, trailing just once at 3-2 in the second set. UW hit .407 for the match with just 10 hitting errors in 91 attempts. Sophomore Devyn Robinson and redshirt senior Danielle Hart each had eight kills, as Hilley was able to take advantage of good passing to spread the ball around to all of her attackers. The Badgers handled 45 serves without an error.

“Our passing was awesome tonight,” Hilley said. “They’ve been in there working their butts off all offseason and I think it really showed tonight. It makes my job really easy to be able to distribute to any one of my hitters. They definitely make me look good, so all the credit to them.”