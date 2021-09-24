No. 2 Badgers' volleyball team upset by Maryland

The Badgers started two freshmen at outside hitter and Julia Orzol had 15 kills with nine errors (.122) and Lauren Jardine had 13 kills with eight errors (.156). Veteran Grace Loberg replaced Jardine midway through the third set and finished with nine kills and four errors (.167). On the other pin, sophomore Devyn Robinson struggled with just five kills and eight errors (-.120).

Sheffield said the crowd noise in the packed XFinity Center impacted his younger players, who were playing their first conference road match in front of fans.

“This was a fantastic environment and I think that kind of shook some of our kids,” Sheffield said. “We’ve got to respond to that. Their defense I think spooked our pins a little bit, all four of them.

“We were either getting blocked or we were getting soft. Early on in the match we were either getting blocked or getting kills. As it went on with our pins we were either getting blocked or we were throwing it into the 1 zone and they were on the attack the entire time. That was a big part of it.”

The Badgers’ errors helped lead to a couple decisive runs for the Terps. After splitting the first two sets, the Badgers were leading 16-14 in the third set only to see Maryland go on an 11-2 run to close out the set. UW committed eight attack errors in that run.