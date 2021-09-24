No. 2 Badgers' volleyball team upset by Maryland

Good defense, they say, stops good offense.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team can attest to that.
The No. 2 Badgers, leading the nation in offensive efficiency, ran into the nation’s stingiest defense and was upset by unranked Maryland 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10 in the Big Ten Conference opener in College Park, Maryland.
“Defensively, we got outplayed, I don’t think there was any question about it,” coach Kelly Sheffield said in his post-match radio interview. “I thought their backcourt was better than our backcourt defensively. Their blockers were better than our blockers defensively.
“That’s one of the things we talked about going in, statistically this is the best defensive team in the country so it was going to be a great challenge for us.”
The Badgers came into the match leading the nation with a .356 hitting percentage, while the Terps were No. 1 defensively, holding their opponents to a .097 mark and were second nationally in blocks.
The Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) were held to a season-low .196 hitting percentage as they committed 34 attack errors. Maryland (13-0, 1-0) contributed to that number by amassing 15 team blocks, 11 of them by senior Rainelle Jones, the top blocker in the nation.
Dana Rettke led the UW attack with 20 kills, hitting .500 with just two errors in 36 attempts.
The Badgers started two freshmen at outside hitter and Julia Orzol had 15 kills with nine errors (.122) and Lauren Jardine had 13 kills with eight errors (.156). Veteran Grace Loberg replaced Jardine midway through the third set and finished with nine kills and four errors (.167). On the other pin, sophomore Devyn Robinson struggled with just five kills and eight errors (-.120).
Sheffield said the crowd noise in the packed XFinity Center impacted his younger players, who were playing their first conference road match in front of fans.
“This was a fantastic environment and I think that kind of shook some of our kids,” Sheffield said. “We’ve got to respond to that. Their defense I think spooked our pins a little bit, all four of them.
“We were either getting blocked or we were getting soft. Early on in the match we were either getting blocked or getting kills. As it went on with our pins we were either getting blocked or we were throwing it into the 1 zone and they were on the attack the entire time. That was a big part of it.”
The Badgers’ errors helped lead to a couple decisive runs for the Terps. After splitting the first two sets, the Badgers were leading 16-14 in the third set only to see Maryland go on an 11-2 run to close out the set. UW committed eight attack errors in that run.
The Badgers then built up a big lead and held on to win the fourth set and seemed to be on the way to surviving the challenge by taking a 10-7 lead in the fifth. But Maryland put the match away with an 8-0 run that included four kills by sophomore Sam Csire, who finished with a team-high 17 kills.
UW committed 17 service errors, including three in the fifth set, compared to just three by Maryland in the match.
Sheffield said all the errors were just too much for his team to overcome and helped build up Maryland’s confidence.
“Those are easy points,” he said. “By the latter part of the match those guys are smelling blood in the water. Now you’re playing a team that hasn’t lost and now is believing and making big plays and the crowd is behind them. You’ve got to deal with that, you’ve got to handle that.”