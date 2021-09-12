No. 2 Badgers volleyball team aces test against Marquette

She said there’s a good rhythm that comes along with one of those service runs and she’s learned to not try to do too much with any particular serve.

“Every serve is a good serve,” she said. “It’s nothing special, it’s not putting more into one and it has to be in the perfect spot. It’s trusting myself and putting in good ball after good ball. I know I’m capable of that. It’s just finding the rhythm behind it. I’ve been finding myself again lately and it feels natural and good.”

The Badgers were in pretty good rhythm throughout the match against the Golden Eagles (6-2), who were coming off a tough 3-0 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, with two of those sets going to extra points.

Sheffield was particularly pleased with his team’s blocking, and that went beyond the eight team blocks recorded.

“We had a lot of good touches,” Sheffield said. “We had our hands in the right spots. That was a real positive for uNo. 2s.”

Sophomore Jade Demps led the UW attack with 14 kills. Demps has been filling in for freshman Julia Orzol, who missed her fourth consecutive match with an unspecified injury.

“There were some positive things that she did today, no doubt,” Sheffield said of Demps.