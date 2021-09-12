No. 2 Badgers volleyball team aces test against Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Izzy Ashburn came out firing from behind the service line and the University of Wisconsin volleyball team kept on rolling to a sweep of Marquette on Sunday.
Ashburn recorded four aces in the first set, including three in a six-point service run, as the No. 2 Badgers shut down the Golden Eagles 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 before a sellout crowd of 3,330 at the Al McGuire Center.
“Izzy certainly set the tone,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Her serving can do that. She can get people to doubt themselves. I think we saw that today. She got us off to a really good start and it probably made the other servers better.”
Ashburn, who leads the Badgers (6-0) with 11 aces, was serving for 10 of the Badgers’ points in the first set, putting together runs of four points early and six points later as they blew open a 22-11 lead.
That’s pretty much just business as usual for the versatile junior defensive specialist/setter, whose biggest impact has come from behind the service line throughout her UW career.
“Nothing different,” Ashburn said of her day’s effort. “The only way I can go back and continue to rack those up is with our team’s defense and the way that we’re putting the ball away once we get those digs. All the credit to them for letting me stay behind the service line because it wasn’t four aces in a row. They allow me to continue serving.”
She said there’s a good rhythm that comes along with one of those service runs and she’s learned to not try to do too much with any particular serve.
“Every serve is a good serve,” she said. “It’s nothing special, it’s not putting more into one and it has to be in the perfect spot. It’s trusting myself and putting in good ball after good ball. I know I’m capable of that. It’s just finding the rhythm behind it. I’ve been finding myself again lately and it feels natural and good.”
The Badgers were in pretty good rhythm throughout the match against the Golden Eagles (6-2), who were coming off a tough 3-0 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, with two of those sets going to extra points.
Sheffield was particularly pleased with his team’s blocking, and that went beyond the eight team blocks recorded.
“We had a lot of good touches,” Sheffield said. “We had our hands in the right spots. That was a real positive for uNo. 2s.”
Sophomore Jade Demps led the UW attack with 14 kills. Demps has been filling in for freshman Julia Orzol, who missed her fourth consecutive match with an unspecified injury.
“There were some positive things that she did today, no doubt,” Sheffield said of Demps.
Freshman Lauren Jardine, who made her UW debut Friday against Kentucky, played the last two sets in relief of veteran Grace Loberg on the left. After making an error on her first out-of-system swing, Jardine put away three kills.
“We didn’t put her in great positions early,” Sheffield said of Jardine. “But when the ball is there and she gets up there she can do a lot of good things.
“One of the things about our left sides is that all of them are so different from each other. Their strengths are different and their weaknesses are a little different. It’s got to be difficult to prepare for them. I love that we have so many options on the left side that we can go to. That’s not a weakness, that’s a strength of ours.”
The Badgers hit .297 for the match, their lowest figure of the season. But their defense held Marquette to .079, by far its lowest mark of the season. Taylor Wolf led the Golden Eagles with seven kills.
“When you apply pressure on people serving-wise it makes your defense a little bit easier,” Sheffield said. “They hit for a lower percentage and I think that all started with that first serve.”