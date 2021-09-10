No. 2 Badgers volleyball pushed to four sets but beats No. 8 Kentucky

There was no national title at stake, but the University of Wisconsin and Kentucky volleyball teams played like there might have been much of the night.
The No. 2 Badgers came out firing early and then had to fight off a strong rally by the reigning NCAA champions for a 25-17, 25-11, 26-28, 26-24 victory before a sellout crowd Friday night at the UW Field House.
All-American middle blocker Dana Rettke led the way for the Badgers (5-0) with 16 kills, including the decisive one to close out the match.
“I thought that was a heavyweight fight, no doubt about it,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “We talked about, going into the match, about being really good at being present and playing with courage.”
Just five months ago the Badgers and Wildcats were on course to play for the NCAA title, but that date fell through when top-seeded UW was knocked off by Texas in the national semifinals.
While there was nowhere near as much on the line Friday, the players felt a little extra playing against a top-flight opponent.
“That’s a really good team and that’s a team we definitely could be seeing again in the postseason,” Rettke said. “I think there’s a lot we can take away from that match.”
The match had a big-time atmosphere, thanks in large part to a huge student section, something that has become a regular occurrence this season.
“I really loved the atmosphere in the Field House tonight,” setter Sydney Hilley said. “The student section consistently selling out, that’s something really special that hasn’t happened since I’ve been here. I thought the crowd was awesome. They were really into it and brought a lot of energy.”
Sheffield noted that as well.
“If the students aren’t careful they might turn themselves into the best student section in the country,” he said.
“They’ve already done it,” Rettke responded.
The Badgers gave them plenty to cheer about early on as they dominated the first two sets, closing out the first with a 6-0 run and the second with an 8-1 run.
Through those two sets the Badgers hit .393, better than their NCAA-leading .363 figure, while the No. 8 Wildcats hit just .015, nowhere near their .324 mark that ranked sixth nationally.
“I thought early on defensively we were awfully good,” Sheffield said. “We gave them some issues passing.”
But Kentucky, despite losing several of the marquee players from last season, showed its championship pedigree by fighting back to pull out a back-and-forth third set in which the Badgers were at match point three times. The Badgers bench players even started to run out on the court in celebration before a net violation call on the Badgers took away an apparent decisive point that evened the set 24-24.
“One of the things we talked about in the postgame was coming out stronger in all third sets,” Hilley said. “In all the matches we’ve played so far the third set has been our weakest. We’re going to make that an emphasis. They definitely picked up their game. They’re a really good team and it was really fun to compete against them.”
The fourth set was a dramatic affair with the Badgers battling back from an 18-14 deficit to pull even 20-20. Giorgia Civita then went on a 4-0 service run that included two aces to put UW at match point 24-20.
“I had 100% confidence in Gio,” Rettke said. “You could see it in her eyes when she went back there. There was not a single ounce of doubt in her mind. She brought it in the big moments.”
But the Wildcats clawed their way back into it with a 4-0 run to tie things at 24. But a kill by Danielle Hart put UW ahead and Rettke finished it off with a kill off an overpass on a serve by Hart.
Sophomore Devyn Robinson put away 14 kills for UW and sophomore Jade Demps added 11.
The Badgers hit .305 for the match, compared to .133 for the Wildcats (5-2).
“I thought Syd and Dana were great,” Sheffield said. “Against that team and the backcourt that they have, to be able to hit over .300 is a real credit to (Hilley). And Dana, she was fantastic tonight.”
Kentucky was led by Madi Skinner with 16 kills.
Kentucky 17 11 28 24
Wisconsin 25 25 26 26
KENTUCKY (kills-digs-blocks) — Berezowitz 0-0-0, Skinner 16-3-0, Grome 2-10-3, Tharp 0-6-0, Beavin 0-12-0, Scheitzach 0-1-0, Walker 0-6-0, Rutherford 8-0-2, Goetzinger 5-0-2, Tealer 4-2-4, Stumler 8-13-1. Totals 43-53-6.
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Barnes 0-17-0, Hilley 2-13-1, Boyer 0-9-0, Civita 0-13-0, Robinson 14-1-4, Ashburn 0-9-0, Demps 11-1-0, Rettke 16-0-4, Hart 8-2-5, Loberg 9-2-3. Totals 61-67-9.
Hitting percentage — K .133, W .305. Aces — K 6 (Skinner 2) , W 6 (Barnes, Civita 2). Assists — K 43 (Grome 35), W 53 (Hilley 44). Att. — 7,540.