No. 12 Purdue upends third-ranked Badgers volleyball team

“They varied their serves around a lot and I thought we did a poor job of communicating and working through that. Early on I thought it was a lot of the serve-pass.”

The Boilermakers (16-5, 8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in set 2 but the Badgers battled back to take the lead at 16-15. Purdue responded with a 3-0 run and UW was unable to regain the lead. The set was tied at 20 when Purdue finished with a 5-2 stretch.

Purdue raced out to a 9-3 lead in the third set, but this time the Badgers were able come back as they took a 14-13 lead and didn’t trail again. The Boilermakers managed to tie it at 18 but the Badgers put it away with a 7-2 closing run.

The Badgers appeared to be on the brink of pushing the match to a fifth set when they went on a 5-0 run to take a 24-22 lead in set 4. Purdue answered with two kills to extend the set to extra points. The Badgers fought off one match point on a kill by Jade Demps to tie it at 26, but Dana Rettke mishit an overpass out of bounds and then Emma Ellis got the decisive kill for Purdue.

“One of the disappointing things was how we ended it,” Sheffield said. “At the end, against these types of teams, you’re going to get beat if you’re not executing. We executed at the end of our last match (Nebraska) and this one we did not.”