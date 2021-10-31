No. 12 Purdue upends third-ranked Badgers volleyball team

All tricks, no treats.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team had a nightmarish Halloween as the No. 3 Badgers suffered an upset loss to No. 12 Purdue before a packed house at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday.
Caitlyn Newton and Grace Cleveland had a combined 32 kills to lead the Boilermakers past the Badgers 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 28-26.
The loss dropped the Badgers (18-2, 10-2 Big Ten) back into a tie for first place in the conference with Nebraska, after having the lead to themselves for a few hours after the Cornhuskers lost at Minnesota on Saturday night.
The Badgers struggled much of the day, hitting just .197, their second lowest mark of the season behind the .196 they hit in their only other loss in the Big Ten opener at Maryland.
The match got off to an ominous start as the Badgers fell behind 18-6 and had to scramble to make the final somewhat respectable.
That set a tone for the match in which UW had an uphill slog most of the time.
“We did a poor job of a lot of different things to start out with,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Number one, I didn’t think we put any service pressure on them out of the gate. They passed with two and it makes it a lot easier when you’re passing two if you serve it right on their platform. As the match progressed, I thought we got the ball into better space.
“They varied their serves around a lot and I thought we did a poor job of communicating and working through that. Early on I thought it was a lot of the serve-pass.”
The Boilermakers (16-5, 8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in set 2 but the Badgers battled back to take the lead at 16-15. Purdue responded with a 3-0 run and UW was unable to regain the lead. The set was tied at 20 when Purdue finished with a 5-2 stretch.
Purdue raced out to a 9-3 lead in the third set, but this time the Badgers were able come back as they took a 14-13 lead and didn’t trail again. The Boilermakers managed to tie it at 18 but the Badgers put it away with a 7-2 closing run.
The Badgers appeared to be on the brink of pushing the match to a fifth set when they went on a 5-0 run to take a 24-22 lead in set 4. Purdue answered with two kills to extend the set to extra points. The Badgers fought off one match point on a kill by Jade Demps to tie it at 26, but Dana Rettke mishit an overpass out of bounds and then Emma Ellis got the decisive kill for Purdue.
“One of the disappointing things was how we ended it,” Sheffield said. “At the end, against these types of teams, you’re going to get beat if you’re not executing. We executed at the end of our last match (Nebraska) and this one we did not.”
Grace Loberg had 15 kills to lead the Badgers, with Demps coming off the bench to add 13. Lauren Barnes had a career-high 33 digs.
The Badgers lost defensive specialist Giorgia Civita midway through the first set when she suffered an apparent ankle injury.
The loss closed out a tough stretch in which the Badgers played four straight matches against ranked teams. Sheffield plans to give his team a couple days off before getting ready for two more road matches at Northwestern and Iowa. They finish the season with five of six matches at home.
“This is a gritty team,” Sheffield said. “It’s a locker room that they’re bummed … bummed is probably not the word. They’re ticked off, and felt like there were some opportunities here. Welcome to the Big Ten.”