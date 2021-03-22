No. 1 Badgers volleyball team shakes off rust, defeats No. 4 Minnesota

Freshman MJ Hammill stepped in for Hilley most of the night and produced 46 assists and nine digs as the Badgers hit .303 for the match.

“This is a crazy year and that’s why we train like we do every single day in our gym because we have to be a really deep roster in order to be prepared for this year,” said Hammill, whose previous playing time was largely as a serving specialist. “So it wasn’t really a panic when we knew it was going to happen. It was just, OK, this is what we prepared for and business almost as usual.”

Barnes was particularly impressed by Hammill’s poise in handling the job.

“She was awesome,” Barnes said. “It was so fun to play with her. She had ice in her veins all night. She was calm, cool and collected the whole game.”

Seniors Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg led the UW attack with 17 kills each, with freshman Devyn Robinson adding 10. Defensively, Barnes led the way with 20 digs and Rettke had seven blocks.

All things considered, coach Kelly Sheffield saw a lot of things to like. But the biggest thing was just seeing his team play again.