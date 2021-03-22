No. 1 Badgers volleyball team defeats No. 4 Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team felt like winners just being able to step on the court Sunday night at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
And the No. 1 Badgers made it feel doubly nice by beating No. 4 Minnesota 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 in their first match in exactly a month.
“It’s been tough,” senior libero Lauren Barnes said. “We had a break, so no volleyball is tough, not seeing your teammates for a little while. But getting to play again, that was awesome. It honestly made the whole month worth it.”
The Badgers (11-0) hadn’t played since Feb. 21 at Michigan State because of COVID-19 issues, with seven players ultimately testing positive. That led to the cancellation of two matches each against Nebraska and Iowa. The team was able to return to practice after two weeks and was prepared to play Northwestern last weekend with a makeshift lineup only to have the Wildcats postpone two matches for non-COVID-related issues.
Then the first scheduled match with Minnesota on Thursday was postponed when COVID and injuries left the Gophers too short-handed to play.
Minnesota (11-2) was without two starters Sunday, freshman setter Melani Shaffmaster and junior libero CC McGraw.
But the Badgers had the biggest hole to fill as senior All-American setter Sydney Hilley missed the first match of her career because she had yet to be cleared to return to action after a positive COVID test.
Freshman MJ Hammill stepped in for Hilley most of the night and produced 46 assists and nine digs as the Badgers hit .303 for the match.
“This is a crazy year and that’s why we train like we do every single day in our gym because we have to be a really deep roster in order to be prepared for this year,” said Hammill, whose previous playing time was largely as a serving specialist. “So it wasn’t really a panic when we knew it was going to happen. It was just, OK, this is what we prepared for and business almost as usual.”
Barnes was particularly impressed by Hammill’s poise in handling the job.
“She was awesome,” Barnes said. “It was so fun to play with her. She had ice in her veins all night. She was calm, cool and collected the whole game.”
Seniors Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg led the UW attack with 17 kills each, with freshman Devyn Robinson adding 10. Defensively, Barnes led the way with 20 digs and Rettke had seven blocks.
All things considered, coach Kelly Sheffield saw a lot of things to like. But the biggest thing was just seeing his team play again.
“Man, it’s been a long time,” Sheffield said. “I thought our kids were fired up to play. Our resiliency was really good after errors. We didn’t let one error turn into two, turn into three.
“I thought we did a really good job in serve-pass and our defensive game was really good. We covered our attackers. And MJ did a solid job for her first collegiate match against a pretty good team. A lot of things to feel good about and build on.”
The Badgers matched their best start to a season, equaling the 11-0 start in 2010.
“It feels great,” Barnes said. “We’re not done yet though.”
Wisconsin 25 22 25 25
Minnesota 14 25 15 22
WISCONSIN (kills-digs-blocks) — Rettke 17-1-7, Loberg 17-6-4, Robinson 10-1-3, Hart 8-0-2, Haggerty 6-2-0, Demps 3-0-0, Hammill 1-9-2, Kraft 1-7-0, Barnes 0-20-0, Civita 0-5-0, Ashburn 0-1-0. Totals 63-52-9.
MINNESOTA (kills-digs-blocks) — Landfair 15-0-2, Rollins 9-8-0, Pittman 9-0-3, Samedy 7-6-2, Miyabe 4-1-1, Wenaas 0-13-0, Kilkelly 0-7-0, Rubright 0-0-5, Atherton 0-3-0, McMenimen 0-9-0. Totals 44-47-8.
Hitting percentage — W .303, M .205. Aces — W 10 (Loberg, Haggerty, Kraft, Civita 2), M 7 (Kilkelly 3). Assists — W 60 (Hammill 46), M 39 (McMenimen 24).