New look, position for Badgers volleyball player Lauren Barnes

Lauren Barnes has a new look this year with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

Gone are the flowing locks that if left unencumbered came down to her lower back. But after cutting off a full 12 inches last fall, her hair touches her just shoulders and fits in a tidy game-time bun.

That wasn’t a decision based on style but rather compassion.

Barnes had her hair cut so she could donate it in support of Marquette setter Sarah Rose, a close friend and former club teammate, who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

“I decided to donate it for her at the same time she was starting chemo because I knew that it was really hard for her to lose her hair,” Barnes said. “She had expressed how she was nervous about that. I kind of did it with her in a way as best as I could.”

Turns out she doesn’t really miss all that hair.