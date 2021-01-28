New look, position for Badgers volleyball player Lauren Barnes

Lauren Barnes has a new look this year with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
Gone are the flowing locks that if left unencumbered came down to her lower back. But after cutting off a full 12 inches last fall, her hair touches her just shoulders and fits in a tidy game-time bun.
That wasn’t a decision based on style but rather compassion.
Barnes had her hair cut so she could donate it in support of Marquette setter Sarah Rose, a close friend and former club teammate, who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.
“I decided to donate it for her at the same time she was starting chemo because I knew that it was really hard for her to lose her hair,” Barnes said. “She had expressed how she was nervous about that. I kind of did it with her in a way as best as I could.”
Turns out she doesn’t really miss all that hair.
“Honestly, it’s great,” she said. “I love being able to put it in a bun because I know it’s out of my face. That part is awesome. And I rarely have to brush it, which my mom would hate to hear. It’s less knotty and ratty. I was watching film from our Purdue match last year and every single one of my teammates was like, oh my gosh, how did anyone ever let me have that much hair.”
Of course, Barnes’ new look this year goes beyond her hair. She’s also made a change of jerseys, having established herself as the libero after being a defensive specialist her first three collegiate seasons — two at Minnesota and one at UW.
The libero spot opened up with the graduation of Tiffany Clark. Barnes was determined to win the job.
“It is very exciting,” she said. “It was awesome to finally get to wear that different color jersey and help my team out even a little bit more than I did last year.”
Tradition of excellence
The Badgers have had a good run of top-notch liberos in the Kelly Sheffield era, beginning with Annemarie Hickey and continuing on with Taylor Morey, a combination of M.E. Dodge and Kelli Bates, and then Clark.
That’s no accident.
“It’s really critical that you have an elite libero,” Sheffield said. “You’ve got to have an elite libero and an elite setter. Barnsey has a chance to be as good as any of them.
“That’s what I’ve been seeing in the gym. What she is showing us day-in and day-out, she is on par to be as good as any of them. And she wants it. That kid wants it. She’s easy to root for because of how much she puts herself out there.”
The value of a libero is twofold in that she basically plays twice as many rotations as a DS and she is the leader of the backcourt, making defensive calls and shifting serve receive patterns.
“That person is in charge and she relishes that,” Sheffield said.
It is a role Barnes believes she is infinitely better prepared for now than she would’ve been a year ago when she was a newbie to the team after transferring from Minnesota. Quiet by nature, she was content to acquiesce to veteran leaders such as Clark and Dodge.
This year, at the urging of Sheffield, she has learned to speak up and mine her inner leadership qualities.
“I have developed my voice way more and Kelly has helped a lot with that,” Barnes said. “I’m a very quiet person and I like to connect more one-on-one individually with players. But I’ve had to learn to expand my comfort zone and connect with the whole team.
“Now I say what I’m thinking more. I have great thoughts and I see that game well and understand the game. But normally I would just operate in a space that was more, if I’m thinking something, everyone else is thinking it. Kelly helped me realize that you can’t always operate in that space. That’s the responsibility of a leader and by using my voice, that’s one of the ways I show them I’m a leader.”
Call her captain
Her teammates recognized that by voting her a team captain, along with seniors Sydney Hilley and Molly Haggerty.
That was a measure of respect she has earned with her off-the-chart work ethic.
“This kid is driven on a different level,” Sheffield said. “She is possessed about being great. It is nonstop. She just loves being in the gym. She loves training.”
That drive is a trait Barnes said she comes by naturally, inherited from her parents, Lee and Michaeline, and honed by a lifetime of competing with her six siblings while growing up in Naperville, Illinois.
“It definitely stems from my parents,” she said. “They told us to work hard from Day 1. Growing up with six other siblings you learn that you’ve gotta compete. I guess my competitive side comes from that and just trying to beat each other out all the time, whether it was our backyard games of grass volleyball or Wiffle Ball or kickball or whatever. It carries over to everything you do in life.”
Barnes’ devotion to the game was put on display in a video put out by assistant coach Brittany Dildine, showing a drill they do several times a week before practice. Dildine will hit 40 topspin serves at Barnes, followed by 40 float servers; Barnes’ goal is to accumulate 80 points, receiving 2 points a pass in the target and one point for hitting the rim.
The challenge is to maintain proper form as the drill goes on and performing under pressure to get to 80 points.
“It can get very frustrating,” Barnes said. “It’s about not giving up on the pass and keeping your form long term, always having the same footwork and the same angle. There were some frustrating practices, but it really would lock me in for the rest of the day.”
A side benefit has been building a strong relationship with Dildine, a standout backcourt player in her days at Purdue.
“Brit has honestly transformed me both on and off the court into a completely better person,” Barnes said. “I wouldn’t say I’m really different, but there is a little something different, I guess. And Brit has definitely helped bring that out of me. She just shows you how much she cares about you both on the court and off.”
Off the court, Barnes is set to graduate in May with a degree in finance. She plans to return to play in the fall season and begin work toward a master’s in business analytics.