Nebraska sweeps Hawaii, will face Badgers for trip to Final Four

Nebraska is hoping the third time is the charm against the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

The No. 5 seed Cornhuskers survived a challenge from an undersized but plucky No. 12 Hawaii, sweeping the Rainbow Wahine 29-27, 25-22, 25-19 in a NCAA regional semifinal at the UW Field House on Friday.

The victory earns Nebraska (28-4) a third shot at the No. 4 seed Badgers in Saturday’s Elite Eight match, with the winner headed to the final four next week in Pittsburgh.

The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers in both of their regular-season meetings, but coach John Cook is confident his team can turn that around.

“I always like our team’s chances,” Cook said. “We know what we need to do. There’s going to be no surprises. We know how we have to execute. I think we’ve learned from the first two times we played them.

“We know it’s going to be a great challenge. They’re home and they’ve got a big crowd. We’ve got to come in here and go for it. We’re excited and this is what we wanted.”

Lexi Sun had 14 kills and Jazz Sweet added 12 as the Huskers wore down the smaller Rainbows (26-4), who were led by 5-foot-9 Brooke Van Sickle with 14 kills and 5-10 McKenna Ross with 10.