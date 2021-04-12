NCAA volleyball tournament could pit longtime friends, coaches Kelly Sheffield, Craig Skinner

His stomach didn’t feel any better after the match. Dayton appeared to have won the match in five sets when its middle blocker threw down an overpass. But as the Flyers players stormed the court in celebration, the official ruled the play a lift to give Kentucky the point. The Wildcats scored the next three points to win the match.

“It was gutting for us,” Sheffield said.

The two would cross paths in a different way a year later when they were among the three finalists for the job at UW. After all three initially rejected the job, the UW search circled around to Sheffield and he ultimately accepted.

Now as coaches of two of the premier programs in the nation, the two longtime friends keep in touch regularly. Sometimes they even talk volleyball.

“He’s one of my closest friends in the profession,” Sheffield said. “There are times we talk volleyball and there are times it has nothing to do with volleyball. I appreciate his knowledge of fine wines and his knowledge of fine bourbon. He has never led me astray in recommending anything on either of those fronts.”

The old friends were supposed to meet last fall with a match at the UW FIeld House, but the fall season was canceled due to COVID-19.