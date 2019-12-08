The University of Wisconsin volleyball team will face Texas A&M on Friday at 1 p.m. in the NCAA tournament regional at the UW Field House.
The No. 4 seed Badgers (24-6) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the seventh consecutive year by sweeping UCLA on Saturday night. No. 13 seed Texas A&M (23-7) defeated St. John’s and Rice in its subregional matches.
No. 5 seed Nebraska (27-4) will meet No. 12 Hawaii (26-3) in the other regional semifinal Friday at 3:30 p.m. The Cornhuskers beat Missouri in four sets Saturday while Hawaii swept San Diego.
The UW-Texas A&M match will be televised on ESPNU, while the Nebraska-Hawaii match will be on ESPN3.
The winners of Friday's matches will meet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the UW Field House for a spot in the Final Four.
All-session tickets, for both matches on Friday and the Saturday match, will go on sale Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the McGinnis Family Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office, online at UWBadgers.com and by phone at (608) 262-1440.
Single session tickets will go on sale Friday at 8:30 a.m.
All-session tickets are $20 for reserved seats, $16 for adult general admission, $12 for youth and senior general admission and $8 for college students.
Single session prices are $12 for reserved, $9 for adult general admission, $7 for youth and senior general admission and $5 for college students.
Prime reserved seating is sold out.
Parking information will be made available later in the week.