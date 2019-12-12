NCAA volleyball regional brings top teams, largest fan bases to UW Field House

What happens when the three largest college volleyball fan bases are set to converge on one site?
Not surprisingly, you get a ticket buying frenzy ordinarily associated with football and men’s basketball, with extremely heavy traffic in-person, over-the-phone and online.
That’s a sure sign that volleyball is stepping into the sporting spotlight this weekend with the NCAA regional tournament at the UW Field House, as the University of Wisconsin continues its quest for its first national title.
By virtue of it’s No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, the Badgers earned the right to host regional action Friday and Saturday. UW (24-6) will face No. 13 seed Texas A&M (23-7) at 1 p.m. Friday, with No. 6 Nebraska (27-4) meeting No. 12 Hawaii (26-3) at 3:30 p.m. The winners will meet Saturday at 5 p.m., with a berth in the Final Four next week in Pittsburgh at stake.
Given that the Badgers sold out every match this season, a sellout for the regional was a guarantee. But when two other giant fan bases are included in the field of four, the demand for tickets became even more feverish.
It took all of 45 minutes on Monday to sell out the all-session tickets, assistant ticket director Marques Tyler said. A limited number of single session tickets will go on sale Friday at 8:30 a.m.
But the best chance to get a seat at this point is on the secondary market, with tickets ranging in price from around $20 for general admission to more than $100 for prime reserved seats.
This regional brings together the three biggest drawing teams in college volleyball.
Nebraska, UW and Hawaii ranked 1-2-3 in attendance this year. The Cornhuskers averaged 8,186 per match, slightly above the listed capacity at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb., while the Badgers were right at capacity (7,052) and the Rainbow Wahine right behind at 6,684, 65 percent of capacity at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
Those three schools have been the top three in attendance for six consecutive seasons, with UW surpassing Hawaii for the second spot last year when six sections of the upper deck were reopened, adding about 1,000 seats.
“I think it may be time to open up the rest of the Field House,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said Monday. “I made that call to my people today. It’s the first time they’ve heard me say that, but it’s time.”
The disparity between the “Big Three” and the rest of the college volleyball world was apparent last weekend when the 16 seeded teams hosted first- and second-round matches.
As usual, Nebraska led the way in attendance with 16,295 for the two nights, followed by Hawaii (15,184) and UW (14,104). Nobody else topped 10,000, with Western Kentucky next best at 9,537 and Pittsburgh at the bottom with 3,532, just behind No. 1 seed Baylor at 3,588. The fourth member of UW regional, Texas A&M, played in front of 4,261 fans last week in College Station.
Sheffield noted the fans appeared to have upped their game to tournament level intensity both nights. He was especially pleased with the Saturday crowd, considering that the match started just after the end of the men’s basketball game against Indiana and ran up against a home men’s hockey game and the football team’s Big Ten championship game against Ohio State in Indianapolis.
“I know there were people concerned about our match (Saturday) night, whether we’d sell out or not,” Sheffield said. “But the fans responded. The place was packed. I saw fans out there over four hours before the match waiting to get in the doors. This place was as loud as it’s ever been this past weekend.”
Even though they are accustomed to big crowds at home, the players could feel the difference.
“It was electric this past weekend,” UW redshirt sophomore Danielle Hart said. “We’re really lucky to have the fans we have in here because they’re freaking awesome. It’s surreal to play in. I think the fans know that this team is special.”
Junior Dana Rettke said the fan support enriches the experience for everyone on the team.
“This is our home,” she said. “This building is cool as it is, but then when you pack it with 7,000 fans it’s just that much better. It’s so awesome to get to play here. I’m grateful every single day that this is my home court and that I get to play here in front of these fans with these coaches and this team. It’s something I think about a lot.”
Sheffield is hoping that the home court advantage can help his team return to the final four for the third time in program history, the most recent being in 2013. The Badgers were runners-up each time, losing to Nebraska in 2000 and to Penn State in 2013.
“I’m expecting the Field House to be just buzzing,” Sheffield said. “The fans are along with us. This isn’t just our journey, our ride, this is the fan base’s and the athletic department’s. We’re riding their shoulders. The energy of the Field House is just crazy and, hopefully, it’s the loudest it’s ever been this weekend.”
Photos: Badgers sweep Illinois State in NCAA tournament match