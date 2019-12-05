The University of Wisconsin was selected as the No. 4 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament and will host first- and second-round matches on Friday and Saturday in the UW Field House.
UCLA (18-11) will face Notre Dame (19-9) in the opening first-round match at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and UW (22-6) will play Illinois State (22-11) at 7 p.m.
Friday's winners will advance to a second-round match at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Field House.
Here's a quick read on the teams:
UCLA
Record: 18-11 overall, 13-7 Pac-12 (4th).
RPI: 27.
Coach: Michael Sealy, 216-101, 10th season at UCLA.
Players to watch: OH Mac May, 6-3, junior, Pac-12 player of the year, 4.77 kills per set, .281 hitting pct., 35 aces; OH Savvy Simo, 5-10 senior, 1st-team all-Pac-12, 3.00 kps, .268, 3.27 digs per set; OH Lexi Hadrych, 6-1 redshirt freshman, 2.04 kps, .222.
Notre Dame
Record: 19-9 overall, 12-6 ACC (T-3rd).
RPI: 32.
Coach: Mike Johnson, 35-21, 2nd season at Notre Dame.
Players to watch: OH Charley Niego, 6-0 sophomore, 1st-team all-ACC, 3.58 kps, .170, 2.79 dps, 33 aces; S Zoe Nunez, 5-10 sophomore, 1st-team all-ACC, 10.63 assists per set, 2.50 dps; RS Sydney Best, 6-0 sophomore, 2nd-team all-ACC, 3.29 kps, .201.
Illinois State
Record: 22-11 overall, 12-6 Missouri Valley (3rd).
RPI: 78
Coach: Leah Johnson, 69-32, 3rd season at ISU
Players to watch: S Stef Jankiewicz, 5-10 junior, 1st-team all-MVC, 11.13 aps, 2.58 dps, .88 kps; OH Kaylee Martin, 5-9 junior, 1st-team all-MVC, 3.99 kps, .231, 31 aces; MB Sydney Holt, 6-1 junior, 1st-team all-MVC, 2.58 kps, .309, 1.22 blocks per set.
Wisconsin
Record: 22-6 overall, 18-2 Big Ten (1st).
RPI: 5.
Coach: Kelly Sheffield, 182-48, 7th season at UW.
Players to watch: MB Dana Rettke, 6-8 junior, Big Ten player of the year, 3.77 kps, .402, 1.40 bps, 34 aces; S Sydney Hilley, 6-0 junior, Big Ten setter of the year, 12.16 aps, 2.08 dps; OH Grace Loberg, 6-3 junior, 1st-team all-Big Ten, 3.19 kps, .267.