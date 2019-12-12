NCAA volleyball: Badgers host Texas A&M, Nebraska and Hawaii at UW Field House

Quote/unquote: Bird Kuhn on Camille Conner’s 427 attacks from the setter position: “Camille is definitely an aggressive, offensive-minded setter. The one thing that has always been unique and special is she was an attacker all through high school, so she has transitioned and now she knows how to use her attackers as her weapons. I call her ‘McKill.’ When she gets into attack mode and we need her, I start calling her ‘McKill,’ because she needs to get kills herself.”