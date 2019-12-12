NCAA volleyball: Badgers host Texas A&M, Nebraska and Hawaii at UW Field House

For the fourth time in program history, the University of Wisconsin volleyball team will host NCAA Regional action in the UW Field House. The fourth-seeded Badgers (24-6) will play No. 13 Texas A&M (23-7) at 1 p.m. Friday in a match televised live on ESPNU. Fifth-seeded Nebraska (26-4) will play No. 12 Hawaii (25-3) in the other regional semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN3.
Friday's winners will play at 5 p.m. Saturday live on ESPNU for the right to advance to the NCAA Final Four Dec. 19 and 21 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Wisconsin
Record: 24-6, 18-2 Big Ten (1st)
Seed: 4
RPI: 5
Coach: Kelly Sheffield, 184-48 (7th season at Wisconsin), 457-157 (18th season overall)
Path to Sweet 16: Beat Illinois State 3-0, UCLA 3-0
Players to watch
MB Dana Rettke, 6-8, junior, Big Ten Player of the Year, 3.77 kills per set, .401 hitting pct., 1.42 blocks per set, 35 aces
S Sydney Hilley, 6-0, junior, Big Ten Setter of the Year, 12.17 assists per set, 2.06 digs per set
OH Molly Haggerty, 6-1, redshirt junior, 3.50 kps, .260
OH Grace Loberg, 6-3, junior, 3.16 kps, .270
L Tiffany Clark, 5-11, senior, 3.83 dps, .969 serve receive pct.
Fun facts: The Badgers have hosted regional action three other times -- 1997, 2000 and 2016 -- winning their Sweet 16 match each time, but losing in the Elite Eight in ‘97 and ‘16 … Over the last 17 matches UW is holding opponents to a .166 hitting percentage, while hitting. 300 … Since being aced three times at Ohio State on Nov. 8, Tiffany Clark has allowed just one ace -- against Illinois State last week -- in 164 receptions, a receive percentage of .994 … Freshman Izzy Ashburn has 43 service aces and needs just two more to tie the UW 25-point rally scoring season record of 45 set by Lauren Carlini in 2014.
Quote/unquote: Sheffield on Texas A&M’s Hollann Hans: “Have you seen film of her? She stands out. She’s talented. I think Hollann, her serve is thick and nasty. Our team is going to have to grind away and know that at times, she’s probably going to get hers. That’s probably OK at times. You can’t give up big massive runs but she’s going to get a point here and there. Offensively she is awfully good.”
Texas A&M
Record: 23-7, 13-5 SEC (T-3rd)
Seed: 13
RPI: 12
Coach: Laura “Bird” Kuhn, 40-20 (2nd season at Texas A&M and overall)
Path to Sweet 16: Beat St. John’s 3-0, Rice 3-1
Players to watch
OH Hollann Hans, 6-1, senior, first-team All-SEC, 4.43 kps, .270, 2.32 dps, 57 aces
S Camille Conner, 6-1, junior, first-team All-SEC, 9.98 aps, 1.64 kps, .311
MB Makena Patterson, 6-3, junior, AVCA All-Region, 1.79 kps, .303, 1.42 bps
OH Lauren Davis, 6-4, freshman, SEC All-Freshman, 2.28 kps, .189
L Camila Gomez, 5-2, senior, AVCA All-Region, 3.82 dps
Fun facts: The Aggies advanced to the regionals for the first time since 2009, making their ninth appearance. The last time they advanced to the regional final in 2001 when they swept the Badgers in the Sweet 16 and lost to Stanford in the Elite Eight … Bird Kuhn, who was a standout right side at Georgia Tech in her playing days, was named SEC Coach of the Year … Sisters Morgan Davis, a junior middle blocker, and Lauren, a freshman outside hitter, combined for 265 kills and 60 blocks … Hollann Hans has 57 service aces and 79 service errors.
Quote/unquote: Bird Kuhn on Camille Conner’s 427 attacks from the setter position: “Camille is definitely an aggressive, offensive-minded setter. The one thing that has always been unique and special is she was an attacker all through high school, so she has transitioned and now she knows how to use her attackers as her weapons. I call her ‘McKill.’ When she gets into attack mode and we need her, I start calling her ‘McKill,’ because she needs to get kills herself.”
Hawaii
Record: 26-3, 14-2 Big West (1st)
Seed: 12
RPI: 11
Coach: Robin Ah Mow, 64-20 (3rd season at Hawaii and overall)
Path to Sweet 16: Beat Northern Colorado 3-1, San Diego 3-0
Players to watch
OH Hanna Hellvig, 6-2, freshman, 3.14 kps, .239, 1.73 dps
OH Jolie Rasmussen, 6-2, redshirt junior, 3.35 kps, .295, 1.65 dps
MB Skyler Williams, 6-1, junior, 1.91 kps, .401, 1.11 bps
MB Amber Igiede, 6-3, freshman, 2.09 kps, .359, 1.24 bps
S Norene Iosia, 5-11, senior, 5.64 aps, 2.86 dps, 48 aces
Fun facts: Hawaii has won three NCAA titles -- 1982, ‘83, ‘87; Robyn Ah Mow is third coach in program history, succeeding legendary Dave Shoji; Ah Mow was a two-time first-team All-American setter playing for Shoji and a three-time USA Olympian; Jolie Rasmussen, a transfer from Oregon missed 20 matches with an ankle injury, returning to action last week. She is one of three transfers from Oregon, along with junior DS Kyra Hanawahine and redshirt junior OH Brooke Van Sickle … Senior OH McKenna Ross’s sister Kyra was an Olympic gold medal gymnast.
Nebraska
Record: 27-4, 17-3 Big Ten (T-2nd)
Seed: 6
RPI: 8
Coach: John Cook, 587-80 (20th season at Nebraska); 748-153 (27th overall)
Path to Sweet 16: Beat Ball State 3-0, Missouri 3-1
Players to watch
MB Lauren Stivrins, 6-4, junior, 1st-team All-Big Ten, 2.60 kps, .385, 1.06 bps
OH Lexi Sun, 6-2, junior, 3.54 kps, 1st-team All-Big Ten, .273, 2.40 dps
OPP Jazz Sweet, 6-3, junior, 2.71 kps, .280
OH Madi Kubik, 6-3, freshman, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, 2.75 kps, .227, 2.51 dps
S Nicklin Hames, 5-10, sophomore, 10.90 aps, 2.89 dps
Fun facts: The Cornhuskers have won five NCAA titles -- 1995, 2000, 2006, 2015 and 2017 -- the last four under Cook, the former UW coach … Nebraska is 115-32 all-time in tournament play, ranking second in wins and winning percentage (.782) … Cook’s 82-20 NCAA tournament record ranks third in tournament victories … Nebraska has advanced to the NCAA regional in 19 of 20 seasons under Cook, the lone exception being in 2011 … Nebraska is 7-4 all-time against Hawaii, but the teams haven’t met since 2007. They’ve met twice in regional play, with Nebraska winning in the semifinals in 2000 and Hawaii winning in the final in Lincoln in 2002.