NCAA champion Badgers volleyball players celebrate with their fans

“All the super seniors came back because we wanted to win a national championship and another Big Ten title. And we did that. We made that reality. So it was a dream come true.”

Rettke, coming off a whirlwind in which she became the first UW player ever to be chosen National Player of the Year on Friday and then put away the decisive kill off a set by Hilley to give the Badgers their first title on Saturday, was still trying to absorb it all.

“I still think I’m in disbelief,” Rettke said. “I don’t think it will sink in for a couple of days.

“These five years have been the best journey of my life. And I think that will forever be the case. I am just so incredibly grateful for this fantastic university. I love this place more than anything. I love this team more than anything. We’ve gone to battle for so long. I’m going to need some time to think about that. I just love everything that has to do with Wisconsin Badgers.”

Sheffield said he was going to take some time to bask in the joy of this achievement, the roots of which were established long before he took over the program in 2013.