NCAA champion Badgers volleyball players celebrate with their fans

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team has never been shy about its national championship ambitions.
That goal extends back through generations of players and coaches and on several occasions they came tantalizingly, agonizingly close to realizing that dream.
Saturday night it became reality when the Badgers defeated Nebraska in a grueling five-set match in Columbus, Ohio, to grab their first-ever NCAA championship trophy.
And Sunday they returned to the UW Field House to share it with a good portion of their fan base.
The celebration that began on the floor of Nationwide Arena on Saturday night following the longest match in NCAA tournament history, picked up late Sunday afternoon when the team landed in Madison.
The team bus received a police escort across town, followed by a long procession of fire trucks, all with their sirens wailing as they made their way to the Field House where a crowd of people mostly filled the west side grandstand to salute their champions.
Coach Kelly Sheffield called the outpouring of support amazing, but anything but surprising.
“I think it’s a love affair between a program and a community,” Sheffield said after the program concluded. “I think the players inspire the fans and the fans inspire the players right back. It’s a give and take.
“It’s a special thing here that has been going on for a long time. It’s unique and special, a community and collegiate athletics the way it’s supposed to work.”
The theme of mutual appreciation and gratitude was frequently expressed during a program in which UW athletic director Chris McIntosh, Sheffield and players Anna Smrek, Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke spoke to the fans.
McIntosh praised the team, calling it “tenacious and gritty.”
“They represent our university in a first-class way,” he said. “As students and as athletes, they have raised the bar for what it means to be a Badger.”
Hilley and Rettke were among the five super seniors who chose to take advantage of the opportunity for an extra season of eligibility to pursue the national title that had eluded them in their trips to the NCAA Final Four in the previous two seasons.
That pursuit began for Hilley, Rettke and Grace Loberg in 2017, with Lauren Barnes and Giorgia Civita joining along the way as transfers.
But even as they reveled in their accomplishment, they were still in the midst of processing it.
“I think I’m still kind of in shock,” Hilley said. “I’m so proud of this group.
“All the super seniors came back because we wanted to win a national championship and another Big Ten title. And we did that. We made that reality. So it was a dream come true.”
Rettke, coming off a whirlwind in which she became the first UW player ever to be chosen National Player of the Year on Friday and then put away the decisive kill off a set by Hilley to give the Badgers their first title on Saturday, was still trying to absorb it all.
“I still think I’m in disbelief,” Rettke said. “I don’t think it will sink in for a couple of days.
“These five years have been the best journey of my life. And I think that will forever be the case. I am just so incredibly grateful for this fantastic university. I love this place more than anything. I love this team more than anything. We’ve gone to battle for so long. I’m going to need some time to think about that. I just love everything that has to do with Wisconsin Badgers.”
Sheffield said he was going to take some time to bask in the joy of this achievement, the roots of which were established long before he took over the program in 2013.
“There is so much joy and pride from so many people,” he said. “Then to see the players that are rewarded. This was earned through a lot of sacrifice and a lot of work. You don’t always get rewarded in the way you’re dreaming of. But to be a part of a program, they can touch that dream in the sky that they put out there, to see the joy after all that work that was put in is indescribable.
“This has been an exclusive club that we’ve been knocking on the door for a while and we’ve been trying to bust that door down. I just think this program has the capability and the support to continue to be right there year after year. And we’re going to work like crazy to be in that conversation.”