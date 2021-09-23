National title or bust? Badgers star Dana Rettke on the 'stupidest question' and how she defines success

“In this gym I want to be remembered as someone who worked hard but was also understanding and loved her teammates. I definitely think I’m a different competitor than your stereotypical competitor, and I think that’s great to have different competitors in the gym. Dana pre-Wisconsin was not a competitive person at all. Coming to this program has changed that a lot for me. I want to be remembered as someone who leaves it all out there and just loves the crap out of her teammates.”

Rettke understandably would love to add the program’s first NCAA championship to that legacy, but she’s not obsessed with that.

“Obviously championships are important and I work for them every single day and I want them,” she said. “That’s part of the drive. But I’m definitely somebody who embraces the journey more than end result.

“I’ve actually had people ask me in the past couple weeks that if you don’t win a championship is this season a fail? That’s like the stupidest question I’ve ever heard. Sorry, but it is. No season is ever going to be a fail because you don’t reach that one goal. Look at all the other great things we did last year and all the great things we have in front of us.