National champions: Wisconsin volleyball beats Nebraska in five sets to claim first title

Offensively, they were led by freshman Anna Smrek with 14 kills, as she was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Sophomore Jade Demps had 12 and Loberg 10.

Nebraska (26-8) was led by Madi Kubik with 16 kills and Kayla Caffey with 15.

The first set was pretty much all Nebraska as the Huskers jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Badgers got back into it for a while with a 5-0 run that included an ace by Civita. But the Huskers later answered with their own 5-0 run to open up a 16-10 lead.

UW managed to get back within two points three times but couldn’t get any closer. The Huskers got to set point at 24-19 before the Badgers put together a 3-0 run. But Lauren Stivrins then finished things off with a kill.

The Huskers again jumped out to a 5-1 lead in set 2, but that was just the start of a very long story. The Badgers were down 13-7 and looked like they could be on the way to a quick exit, but they showed the resilience that has marked their season. A 4-0 run got them back into the set and they finally managed to overtake the Huskers at 21-20 on a kill by Rettke to cap a 3-0 run.

The Huskers rallied and got to set point at 24-23, the first of four set points the Badgers had to fight off.