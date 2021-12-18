National champions: Wisconsin volleyball beats Nebraska in five sets to claim first title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A season that began with epic aspirations and expectations concluded with a shower of gold and silver streamers and a huddle of hugs and tears Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
The Badgers captured the first national championship in program history with a thrilling five-set victory over Big Ten Conference rival Nebraska 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 in the NCAA final at Nationwide Arena.
The opportunity for such an achievement was a large part of the motivation for the Badgers’ celebrated super senior class — Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley, Grace Loberg, Lauren Barnes and Giorgia Civita — to return for one last try at making history.
They did just that, on the strength of an overpowering blocking performance and some major contributions from the younger generation of Badgers.
Rettke, who Friday was named national Player of the Year, performed like one, especially on the defensive end where she had 13 blocks, to match her career high. The Badgers finished with season-high 23 team blocks.
Rettke also finished with 11 kills, fittingly providing the biggest of her career to give the Badgers championship point.
The Badgers (31-3) needed that kill after an apparent winning point was overturned on review in which a touch was called on UW, aborting the Badgers’ first mid-court celebration.
Offensively, they were led by freshman Anna Smrek with 14 kills, as she was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Sophomore Jade Demps had 12 and Loberg 10.
Nebraska (26-8) was led by Madi Kubik with 16 kills and Kayla Caffey with 15.
The first set was pretty much all Nebraska as the Huskers jumped out to a 5-1 lead. The Badgers got back into it for a while with a 5-0 run that included an ace by Civita. But the Huskers later answered with their own 5-0 run to open up a 16-10 lead.
UW managed to get back within two points three times but couldn’t get any closer. The Huskers got to set point at 24-19 before the Badgers put together a 3-0 run. But Lauren Stivrins then finished things off with a kill.
The Huskers again jumped out to a 5-1 lead in set 2, but that was just the start of a very long story. The Badgers were down 13-7 and looked like they could be on the way to a quick exit, but they showed the resilience that has marked their season. A 4-0 run got them back into the set and they finally managed to overtake the Huskers at 21-20 on a kill by Rettke to cap a 3-0 run.
The Huskers rallied and got to set point at 24-23, the first of four set points the Badgers had to fight off.
The last of those came at 29-28 after a kill by Kubik. That’s when Rettke took things into her own hands with a kill and back-to-back solo blocks to give the Badgers a heart-stressing 31-29 win to even the match.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair until the Badgers twice managed to open up four-point leads, the last one coming at 21-17. But the Huskers showed their mettle, putting together a 3-0 run to pull even at 23.
This time it was Devyn Robinson who put it away for the Badgers with back-to-back kills to give UW a 2-1 lead in the match.
The fourth set followed that same theme with the teams trading points much of the way until Nebraska went on a 5-0 run to take a 21-17 lead. The Huskers got to set point at 24-20 before the Badgers mounted one last rally with a 3-0 run, the last two with Loberg serving, to cut it to 24-23. But Nebraska forced a fifth set with a couple wild defensive plays to set up the decisive kill by Ally Batenhorst.
The Badgers appeared to have taken command of the fifth set when they raced out to leads of 7-0 and 9-2 with Rettke contributing two kills and two blocks to the first eight points. But the Huskers wouldn’t go away without a fight even after UW got to championship point at 14-9. The Huskers reeled off three consecutive points before Rettke finally put an end to things.
UW became just the 12th program to win an NCAA title, following another first-time winner, Kentucky, last season.
The Badgers had come up short in their three previous championship matches, falling to Nebraska in 2000, Penn State in 2013 and Stanford in 2019.