National champions: Wisconsin volleyball beats Nebraska in 5-set thriller to claim first title

The fourth set followed that same theme with the teams trading points much of the way until Nebraska went on a 5-0 run to take a 21-17 lead. The Huskers got to set point at 24-20 before the Badgers mounted one last rally with a 3-0 run, the last two with Loberg serving, to cut it to 24-23. But Nebraska forced a fifth set with a couple wild defensive plays to set up the decisive kill by Ally Batenhorst.

The Badgers appeared to have taken command of the fifth set when they raced out to leads of 7-0 and 9-2 with Rettke contributing two kills and two blocks to the first eight points. But the Huskers wouldn’t go away without a fight even after UW got to championship point at 14-9. The Huskers reeled off three consecutive points before Rettke finally put an end to things.

While there were plenty of offensive firepower on both sides, it was the defense that stood out for both. The Badgers dominated at the net, but the Huskers kept the ball off the floor with 93 digs. The Badgers also played well in the backcourt, with Barnes picking up a match-high 31 digs.

UW, which finished on an 11-match winning streak, became just the 12th program to win an NCAA title, following another first-time winner, Kentucky, last season.