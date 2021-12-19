 Skip to main content
National champion Wisconsin volleyball team invites fans to Sunday celebration
The University of Wisconsin women's volleyball wants to offer Badgers fans a chance to celebrate with the new national champions.

The Badgers will host a welcome home celebration for the volleyball team at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the UW Field House. Gates to the Field House will open at 4:30 p.m.

The Badgers won the program's first national championship Saturday night by taking down Big Ten rival Nebraska 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25,15-12 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Sunday's event is free, and fans are asked to enter enter the UW Field House through Gates B or C. There will be free parking in lots 16, 17 and 20, according to a release from UW.

