Much-traveled Sherisa Livingston may have found home at new job

Sherisa Livingston has seen the world since concluding her playing career with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team in 2001.
Livingston, the program’s initial first-team All-American, played professionally for 11 years in 10 locales — Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Romania, Greece, South Korea and Austria.
She then began her coaching career as a volunteer assistant for her original UW coach, John Cook, at Nebraska in 2013. That began a coaching odyssey that would see her go to Seattle University as an assistant, become the first head coach at Antelope Valley — a small NAIA school in California — and go back to being an assistant at Tennessee Tech and Winthrop.
And in February she was named head coach at Radford University, a Big South Conference school of just less than 10,000 students in the western hills of Virginia.
Despite that track record, Livingston insists she was never driven by wanderlust.
“It’s strange because I always think I’m going to be in one place,” said Livingston, 39. “My nature is to want to stay somewhere, but that isn’t necessarily how things work out. I would describe myself as a slingshot because I end up all over the place. But every program I’ve been at has been a real reflection of what I want and how I see my future.”
Livingston’s immediate future took a sudden twist when Radford coach Marci Byers was hired by Virginia Tech. As a member of a rival Big South program — she had just finished her second season at Winthrop, which had a 24-5 record and won the conference title with a 14-0 mark — Livingston had a natural curiosity about who would end up getting the job at Radford, which won the title the year before.
“When the job came open I was like, I wonder who’s going to get that job,” Livingston said. “I didn’t have any intention of applying.”
She didn’t have to. Someone else recommended her to Radford, which led to an interview and eventually another move.
“There were so many checks in the plus column that it only made sense,” she said. “It was something I thought would be an amazing opportunity and if I had stayed at Winthrop and watched another coach take a position I know I could’ve had, I don’t know how I would’ve felt about that.”
Livingston’s willingness to move around was demonstrated early on when she left her Los Angeles-area home to attend UW. Recruited by Cook, she played just one season for him before he left for Nebraska and was replaced by Pete Waite.
“A fantastic gift for me,” Waite said.
Livingston enjoyed a legendary career, helping lead the Badgers to their first NCAA Final Four in 2000; earning first-team All-American honors in 2000 and 2001; and setting career records that still stand for kills (1,912) and kills per set (4.35).
Listed — generously, according to Waite — at 6-foot-2, she also set a UW record with a jump approach measurement of 10 feet, 9½ inches.
“She just jumped out of the gym,” said Waite, noting that anything above 10-4 is considered elite, even today. “That just tells you what she did, and that was 20 years ago. She was just going over the top of people. There weren’t as many big athletes in the Big Ten then, but she just stood out above them all.”
Livingston, who was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007, counts the Badgers’ five-set victory over UCLA that earned their first Final Four berth in 2000 as her favorite UW memory. But the competition for that was stiff.
“That’s one moment, but I could name a million,” she said. “Just playing volleyball for Wisconsin, every Badger will tell you that it is a different experience in the Field House. It’s indescribable. You know that you’re supposed to be a Badger when you step on campus.”
Even though she would go on to have the longest professional career of any Badger, her long-range plan always was focused on coaching.
“I always wanted to teach, and coaching is a form of teaching,” said Livingston, who counts Waite and former UW assistant and current Iowa State coach Christy Johnson-Lynch among her many role models. “I can’t see my life without volleyball in it. If I couldn’t be involved in volleyball or athletics in some way, I have no idea what I would want to do and I knew that from a very early age. So I think it was just a natural path for me.”
One of the attributes Waite saw in Livingston that would serve her well as a coach was her ability to remain calm in stressful situations.
“One thing about Sherisa as a player is that she never got rattled,” he said.
That ability is being put to the test now as she tries to hold her program together through the COVID-19 pandemic. She took over the program on Feb. 24 and had just two weeks on campus and about a week of practices to get familiar with her players before spring break. They’ve yet to return, leaving the get-to-know-you phase to video chats, texts and emails.
While the Highlanders are coming off a down season (10-16 overall, 6-8 in Big South), they have been successful in recent years, winning 22 or more matches in five of the previous six seasons.
Her goal is to get Radford back on top of the conference and make it to the NCAA tournament on a regular basis.
And if that happens, who knows, she just may find a long-term home.
“I want to get them back to where they’re used to being and build something,” she said. “I really want to find my place and somewhere I can be and really spend some time and put some time into the program. We’ll see what that holds for the future here.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!