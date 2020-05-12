Much-traveled Sherisa Livingston may have found home at new job

Listed — generously, according to Waite — at 6-foot-2, she also set a UW record with a jump approach measurement of 10 feet, 9½ inches.

“She just jumped out of the gym,” said Waite, noting that anything above 10-4 is considered elite, even today. “That just tells you what she did, and that was 20 years ago. She was just going over the top of people. There weren’t as many big athletes in the Big Ten then, but she just stood out above them all.”

Livingston, who was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007, counts the Badgers’ five-set victory over UCLA that earned their first Final Four berth in 2000 as her favorite UW memory. But the competition for that was stiff.

“That’s one moment, but I could name a million,” she said. “Just playing volleyball for Wisconsin, every Badger will tell you that it is a different experience in the Field House. It’s indescribable. You know that you’re supposed to be a Badger when you step on campus.”

Even though she would go on to have the longest professional career of any Badger, her long-range plan always was focused on coaching.