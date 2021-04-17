Molly Haggerty, Devyn Robinson lead Badgers volleyball team to sweep of BYU in NCAA tournament

“I’ve watched her for a lot of years,” Sheffield said. “When the moments get bigger she gets so much better. You’re around a player long enough, you know what you’re going to get from them in these types of moments. She was great tonight.”

One of the keys for Haggerty was being able to use her full range of shots to all parts of the court.

“I think throughout the match I was just trying to see different shots that were open and just moving it around,” Haggerty said. “I think as a hitter if you become too predictable and hitting in the same area it’s pretty easy to stop me. That’s something I’ve really gotten better at in my years here, expanding my range with my hitting.”

BYU (17-2) recorded 16 blocks in its second-round match against UCLA, but the Cougars had just five blocks Saturday, compared to nine for UW.

BYU’s top priority clearly was to limit the damage from Rettke, the three-time first-team All-American. And the Cougars succeeded to a degree, holding her to just six kills, matching her season low, and a season-low .095 hitting percentage.