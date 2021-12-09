Minnesota edges Baylor in five sets, faces Wisconsin in NCAA regional volleyball final Saturday

The Minnesota volleyball team just might be feeling at home at the UW Field House.
The No. 12 seed Golden Gophers, playing their fourth match of the season at the Field House, had to battle back from the brink of elimination a few times to knock off No. 5 Baylor in a five-set match Thursday.
Redshirt senior Airi Miyabe had 18 kills to lead the Gophers to a 26-28, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 victory.
The Gophers (22-8) were down 2-1 after three sets and trailed late in the fourth before rallying to push it to five. Baylor (22-6) then jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the fifth set before the Gophers rallied again, finishing off the match with a 5-0 run.
But even when they appeared to be in trouble, Miyabe said she and her teammates remained positive.
“For me, one thing came through my mind is, ‘We’re just not done yet. We’re not ending this here,’” Miyabe said.
Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon had pretty much the same thought.
“Just really impressed with the way we battled and competed even when it was really hard to battle and compete and find ways to win,” McCutcheon said. “Could not be more proud of the team and their performance.”
Stephanie Samedy had something of an off-day but still finished with 16 kills, though she also had 10 hitting errors and hit just .098. Jenna Wenaas had 13 kills, including a couple in the final run.
Baylor, which defeated Minnesota in the season opener at the Field House, was led by Yossiana Pressley with 22 kills in the final match of her brilliant career. Avery Skinner added 19 kills and Lauren Harrison had 13.
In the end, it came down to a few close plays, Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said.
“I thought both teams showed good grit,” McGuyre said. “A lot of the rallies, they could have gone either way. The challenges, we were looking at lines and touches, at this level the margins are real thin and they were able to make plays at the end and finish off sets three times and we were able to do it a couple times.”
Pressley’s 22 kills raised her Baylor career record to 2,395. But she wasn’t thinking about numbers after the match.
“There were so many highlights about this match tonight,” Pressley said. “Unfortunately, we lost. But at the end of the day, that doesn’t matter truly. It matters about the relationships we establish and how our character is moving forward.”
Samedy, who shared a big hug with Pressley following the match, credited her team’s poise under pressure with helping it pull through in some adverse circumstances.
“They were a physical team and had a huge block,” Samedy said. “And I think just listening to our coaches and our teammates about what shots were open and just trying to stay in rhythm was effective.”
Minnesota 26 25 20 25 15
Baylor 28 22 25 23 10
MINNESOTA (kills-digs-blocks) — Wenaas 13-15-5, Shaffmaster 5-12-2, Kilkelly 0-12-0, McGraw 0-13-0, Miyabe 18-4-2, Samedy 16-16-4, Husemann 5-1-8, Myers 1-0-5. Totals 58-73-13.5.
BAYLOR (kills-digs-blocks) — Parise 4-0-1, Van Slate 0-0-0, Skinner 19-19-3, van der Mark 7-1-6, Sedwick 3-14-0, Anderson 0-0-0, McGhee 0-0-3, Coleman 0-1-0, Pressley 22-12-4, Briseno 0-8-0, Harrison 13-4-3, Bramschreiber 0-16-0. Totals 68-75-10.
Hitting percentage — M .166, B .175. Aces — M 6 (Myers 3), B 5 (Coleman, Pressley 2). Assists — M 56 (Shaffmaster 48), B 67 (Sedwick 60).