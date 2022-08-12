Middle blocker from Poland commits to Wisconsin volleyball

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team received a 2024 commitment from Antonina “Tosia” Serafinowska, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Wielkopolska, Poland.
Serafinowska, whose sister Zofia is a freshman middle at Siena College, visited the UW campus about a week ago before committing Friday.
She is the second member of UW’s 2024 recruiting class,
joining Charlie Fuerbringer, a 5-11 setter from Hermosa Beach, California. The Badgers could add one or two more players to the class.
Photos: Wisconsin volleyball players celebrate their national championship with fans
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team celebrate their national championship win Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with fans at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is interviewed by Jon Arias during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Members of the UW Marching Band perform during an event to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Fans celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Fans celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team arrive at the UW Field House for an event to celebrate their national championship win Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield waves to fans as they celebrate the women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Fans wait outside the UW Field House as they prepare to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Fans buy merchandise to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team winning the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh speaks about the women's volleyball team winning the program's first national championship during an event at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Anna Smrek is introduced to the crowd during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
(From right) Wisconsin's Dana Rettke, Lauren Barnes and Sydney Hilley celebrate their national championship win Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, with fans at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Fans wait outside the UW Field House as they prepare to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Fans wait to get into the UW Field House to celebrate the Wisconsin women's volleyball team after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Members of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team celebrate with fans after they won the program's first national championship Saturday night against Nebraska at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is interviewed by Jon Arias during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke is interviewed by Jon Arias during an event to celebrate the women's volleyball team's first national title at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
