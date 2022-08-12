 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW VOLLEYBALL

Middle blocker from Poland commits to Wisconsin volleyball

  • Jim Polzin | Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield participated in the inaugural Big Ten volleyball media days on Tuesday along with UW players Anna Smrek and Sarah Franklin.

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team received a 2024 commitment from Antonina “Tosia” Serafinowska, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Wielkopolska, Poland.

Serafinowska, whose sister Zofia is a freshman middle at Siena College, visited the UW campus about a week ago before committing Friday.

She is the second member of UW’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Charlie Fuerbringer, a 5-11 setter from Hermosa Beach, California. The Badgers could add one or two more players to the class.

