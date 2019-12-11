Middle blocker Danielle Hart takes her game to the next level for Badgers

“We saw that toward the end of last spring and into the summer and certainly this season where she is searching out ways to be better. She’s watching film on her own before she goes in and talks to a coach. She’s asking to come in early or stay late and get those reps. She’s driving the improvement bus, if you will.”

Hart ranked 10th in Big Ten play in both hitting percentage (.336) and blocks per set (1.12). Solid numbers, but Hart understands that her play will always be overshadowed by that of her fellow middle, Rettke. Hart, who has had about 300 fewer attacks than Rettke, is just fine with that arrangement and relishes the opportunity to play with the best player in the country at her position.

“I think it’s awesome,” Hart said. “You’re in the gym with the best of the best every day and you know what that looks like in every way possible. It’s really cool. The middles as a whole are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

Indeed, there are times when Rettke can barely contain her enthusiasm for plays by Hart, like when she recorded four blocks in a span of six points late in the third set of the Badgers’ sweep of UCLA on Saturday.