Middle blocker Danielle Hart takes her game to the next level for Badgers

Danielle Hart had a seemingly modest goal for her first season as a regular in the rotation for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
“I was determined to not be the person who holds this team back from what they deserve,” said Hart, a 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore.
No worries. Hart has more than achieved that goal, becoming a significant weapon for the No. 4 seed Badgers (26-4), who will face No. 13 seed Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament at the UW Field House.
That was recognized last week by the Big Ten coaches, who voted her to the all-conference second team. With Player of the Year Dana Rettke, UW was one of just two teams to have both middles named all-conference, along with Minnesota.
“It’s nice to be recognized, but I don’t do it for the recognition,” Hart said. “It was a nice recognition of the hard work I’ve been putting in, but that doesn’t come without the hard work of all the other people on the team. I feel pretty confident out there. It made me take a step back and recognize the improvement I’ve made.”
That improvement has come over an extended period, as Hart arrived on campus from Virginia Beach, Virginia, long on potential but short on high-level experience.
She redshirted her freshman year and saw only spot duty last season behind three players with All-American resumes — Rettke and Tionna Williams in the middle and Madison Duello on the right side.
Hart's time arrived this year with the graduation of Williams and her level of play has risen throughout the course of the season as she’s strengthened her connection with setter Sydney Hilley, diversified her offensive attacks and become a more effective blocker.
“I think in the beginning of the season I was really a huge pull-down attacker,” Hart said. “I just wanted to hit really hard. I started learning that I needed to learn how to hit the deeper shots, the smarter shots and find the holes and really see the block and what’s going on out there.
“That’s really helped a lot. Working a lot of extra time with Syd. She’s always willing to come in here and work with me and get better connections and work through that stuff.”
Always willing to do what was asked of her, coach Kelly Sheffield said Hart has taken her work ethic to a new level this season.
“The most important thing is she took ownership of her own improvement,” Sheffield said. “I think players have to do that. If it is coaches constantly driving the bus you can only be so good.
“Danielle was a player her first couple years where she had really good players in front of her and it was hard to crack the lineup because of that and the lack of experience she had coming in. She was always somebody that there was toughness to her and she was always going to do what was asked. But I wouldn’t say she was taking ownership of her own improvement.
“We saw that toward the end of last spring and into the summer and certainly this season where she is searching out ways to be better. She’s watching film on her own before she goes in and talks to a coach. She’s asking to come in early or stay late and get those reps. She’s driving the improvement bus, if you will.”
Hart ranked 10th in Big Ten play in both hitting percentage (.336) and blocks per set (1.12). Solid numbers, but Hart understands that her play will always be overshadowed by that of her fellow middle, Rettke. Hart, who has had about 300 fewer attacks than Rettke, is just fine with that arrangement and relishes the opportunity to play with the best player in the country at her position.
“I think it’s awesome,” Hart said. “You’re in the gym with the best of the best every day and you know what that looks like in every way possible. It’s really cool. The middles as a whole are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”
Indeed, there are times when Rettke can barely contain her enthusiasm for plays by Hart, like when she recorded four blocks in a span of six points late in the third set of the Badgers’ sweep of UCLA on Saturday.
“I get really excited because I know how far she’s come and how hard she’s worked to get where she is right now,” Rettke said. “She’s an integral part of our team right now, she’s making big plays, getting big kills, making big blocks. Her growth as a player has been amazing to watch and I’m really proud of her.”
Likewise, Sheffield is proud of Hart’s maturation, particularly as a blocker.
“She’s making better reads,” he said of her blocking. “Her moves are a lot cleaner. She’s really putting a wall up there and our opponents’ hitting percentage has really dropped with her improvement.”
Along the way Hart has earned her team’s confidence that she can more than hold her own in the middle when Rettke rotates out, even at crucial times.
“Here’s the thing I’ve gotten to know about her, the kid doesn’t flinch,” Sheffield said. “There is no fear about being in any moment. She’s right at home. She doesn’t press, she doesn’t try to do too much, she doesn’t get small. Big moments, the kid wants to be right there.”