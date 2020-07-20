Martha Anthouli, a 6-foot-8½ opposite from Greece, commits to UW volleyball team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team expanded its international flavor by receiving a 2022 commitment from Martha Anthouli, a 6-foot-8½ opposite from Greece.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Anthouli’s commitment comes on the heels of the transfer of Italian libero Giorgia Civita last week from Wichita State. She will join 2021 recruits Julia Orzol, an outside hitter from Poland and Anna Smrek, a 6-9 middle blocker from Canada.

Anthouli was the leading scorer in the U17 European Championship Qualifying Rounds and was selected as the best opposite in the U16 Balkans Championship when she was just 13. She has played for the U16 and U18 National team of Greece.

She becomes the second member of the 2022 recruiting class, joining 6-4 outside hitter Ella Wrobel from Illinois. The Badgers have one more scholarship available for that class.