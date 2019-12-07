Mac May, playing in front of a large contingent from her hometown of Dubuque, put away 20 kills to lead UCLA to a sweep of Notre Dame 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 in a first-round NCAA tournament match Friday at the UW Field House.
May, a 6-foot-3 junior who was the Pac-12 Player of the Year, had just one hitting error in 39 swings, hitting .487 for the match. The Bruins’ other outside hitter, Savvy Simo, contributed 11 kills and hit .456 as UCLA hit .371 as a team.
The Irish hit just .085, with Caroline Meuth leading the way with 11 kills.
Notre Dame 16 19 20
UCLA 25 25 25
NOTRE DAME (kills-digs-blocks) — Nunez 0-4-1, Bent 6-4-1, Niego 9-13-1, Wenzel 3-0-1, Schmidt 0-2-0, McKnight 0-1-0, Thompson 0-0-1, Meuth 11-4-0, Baer 3-0-1, Cruzado 0-18-0. Totals 32-46-3.
UCLA (kills-digs-blocks) — Ryan 4-2-4, Mosser 4-1-5, Chang 0-6-0, Barry 0-12-0, Hinkle 0-5-0, Simo 11-9-3, Hadrych 7-1-1, Thompson 0-8-0, May 20-9-0, Smith 0-0-2, Savage 1-0-3. Totals 47-53-10.
Hitting percentage — ND .085, U .371. Aces — ND 4 (Wenzel 2), U 1 (Hinkle). Assists — ND 32 (Nunez 29), U 47 (Thompson 21).