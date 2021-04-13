Loss in 2019 final still motivates Badgers heading into NCAA volleyball tournament

“Obviously, that was a long time ago, but I don’t think it has ever left any of our minds,” said senior Dana Rettke, one of seven returning players who were on the court for that Stanford match. “It’s definitely something we have been able to sit on for a very long time now and it really is motivation for this tournament.

“We’re really excited to get that opportunity back because we were so close last year. Just didn’t close it out. This year I think we’re going in with that same confidence we went in with last year. We’re just ready to play some good volleyball and win games.”

Senior setter Sydney Hilley said the memory of that Stanford match — the third time in four years UW had been eliminated by the Cardinal — has helped drive this team through an often trying season.

“I think being so close to achieving your ultimate team goal and trying to make program history and then losing in the final in a game that was pretty much a blowout, that’s definitely something that still motivates us,” Hilley said. “We took that into the offseason with us.