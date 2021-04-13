Loss in 2019 final still motivates Badgers heading into NCAA volleyball tournament

The University of Wisconsin volleyball team has some unfinished business to conduct at the NCAA tournament in Omaha.
The Badgers enter as the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history after being ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll throughout the spring season.
But they know the only thing that really matters is being No. 1 at the end of the season, a feat no UW team has ever accomplished.
The Badgers (15-0) will take up their pursuit of that first national title on Thursday when they face the winner of Wednesday’s first-round match between Bowling Green (22-1) and Weber State (18-1).
As they prepare for this year’s COVID-19 delayed tournament, memories of their previous tournament experience remain fresh, even though it’s been about 16 months removed.
The 2019 tournament run included a sweep of Nebraska — their third of the season — in the regional final at the UW Field House and a victory over top-seeded Baylor in the national semifinals.
But the end was a supreme disappointment as they were blown away by Stanford and an otherworldly performance by Kathryn Plummer, leaving the Badgers as runners-up for the third time.
Those memories, the good and the bad, are motivating to the veteran players who return this season.
“Obviously, that was a long time ago, but I don’t think it has ever left any of our minds,” said senior Dana Rettke, one of seven returning players who were on the court for that Stanford match. “It’s definitely something we have been able to sit on for a very long time now and it really is motivation for this tournament.
“We’re really excited to get that opportunity back because we were so close last year. Just didn’t close it out. This year I think we’re going in with that same confidence we went in with last year. We’re just ready to play some good volleyball and win games.”
Senior setter Sydney Hilley said the memory of that Stanford match — the third time in four years UW had been eliminated by the Cardinal — has helped drive this team through an often trying season.
“I think being so close to achieving your ultimate team goal and trying to make program history and then losing in the final in a game that was pretty much a blowout, that’s definitely something that still motivates us,” Hilley said. “We took that into the offseason with us.
“One of the biggest takeaways from that game is the difference in transition hitting percentage. That has been something we’ve worked on as a team so much during the offseason and is an area of great improvement for us. I also think we did take great lessons from how we were in the tournament, just taking one game at a time, and I think we’re going to carry that in with us. But that loss to Stanford definitely is still with us and motivates us every day to get better.”
Getting better has been a challenge this season, given the team has played just three matches since Feb. 21. The Badgers missed a couple weeks of practice following a COVID outbreak on the team, with many of the front-line players feeling the effects of the illness even longer.
But with his team healthy, coach Kelly Sheffield thinks his team is gaining traction as it heads into the tournament.
“We’re really fortunate the timing of when everything got shut down,” Sheffield said. “I’m not so sure our kids would’ve been ready, that they would’ve wanted to play a couple weeks ago had the tournament been in front of them. We weren’t looking great in practice. We were going hard, but we weren’t looking great.
“The past few practices we’ve looked for the first time like we did at the beginning of the year. Practices are exciting. We’re not holding back on the length of practices or what we're doing. They’re just turning it loose. I feel great with where we’re at and where we’re heading. And I know we’re going to continue to get better.”
Whoever the Badgers face on Thursday will be their first non-conference opponent of the season.
Bowling Green won the Mid-American Conference title, thanks largely to a 6-1 record in five-set matches. The Falcons are led a pair of all-MAC outside hitters, 5-foot-10 junior Katelyn Meyer (3.8 kills per set) and 6-foot sophomore Pedra Indrova (3.55 kps). Their only loss was in five sets to Toledo.
Weber State, the Big Sky Conference champions, is led by Big Sky MVP Rylin Adams (4.45 kps), a 5-9 senior outside hitter, and 5-10 sophomore outside hitter Dani Nay (3.7 kps). The Wildcats’ only loss was to Northern Arizona.
“They’re just two solid teams that don’t make a lot of errors,” Sheffield said. “Good balance, confident teams. Winning will do that.”
If the Badgers win Thursday they will next face the winner of the match between No. 16 seed BYU (16-1) and the winner of Wednesday’s match between UCLA (14-6) and Rider (7-4). If BYU emerges, the regional semifinal match will be moved from Sunday to Saturday because BYU doesn’t play on Sundays.
Five make All-Region team
Five Badgers players were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Northeast Regional team and Rettke was named the Regional Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Rettke also becomes the third UW player to be named all-region for four seasons, joining Sherisa Livingston (1998-2001) and Lauren Carlini (2013-16). Joining her on the all-region team are Hilley, senior libero Lauren Barnes, senior outside hitter Grace Loberg and freshman opposite Devyn Robinson. Redshirt senior outside hitter Molly Haggerty received honorable mention.
All-region players are eligible for AVCA All-America honors, which will be announced April 21.