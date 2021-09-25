Lineup changes prove beneficial as Badgers volleyball team sweeps Rutgers

Kelly Sheffield has always called this year’s University of Wisconsin volleyball team a work in progress. And the Badgers at least made some progress Saturday.
Coming off an error-plagued performance the night before in an upset loss at Maryland, the Badgers bounced back to sweep Rutgers 25-18, 25-16, 25-21 at the RAC in Piscataway, New Jersey.
“I thought our team worked together really well,” Sheffield said in his post-match radio interview. “I didn’t think that was the case (Friday) night. That wasn’t the difference between the people we had on the court tonight vs. last night. It wasn’t a personnel deal. It was them just making a cognizant effort to not hang their heads after errors.
“I thought a lot of our younger kids were doing that last night. Then the older players were putting energy into that. I thought there was a little bounce-back ability that was good tonight. They were playing for each other a lot better than they were a day ago. We’ve got to continue to get better and continue to grow.”
Sheffield made several lineup changes before the Rutgers match after learning that freshman middle blocker Anna Smrek would not be available for undisclosed reasons. Sophomore Devyn Robinson shifted over from the right side, with sophomore Jade Demps filling her spot on the right. Grad student Grace Loberg returned to the starting lineup on the left side in place of freshman Lauren Jardine, and in the back court Giorgia Civita wore the libero jersey with Lauren Barnes flipping to defensive specialist.
The shift was particularly beneficial for Robinson, who was coming off perhaps her worst match as a Badgers player as she hit -.120 with just five kills and eight attack errors. She turned that around as she returned to her high school and club position, hitting .909 as she put away 10 kills on just 11 swings with no errors.
“Dev was as frustrated as anybody after how she was (Friday) night,” Sheffield said. “She just had a tough time. The past couple matches have been pretty challenging for her. Then you throw a curveball at her right beforehand and say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to put you in the middle.’
“There hasn’t been a ton of middle play in practice for her. You’re trying to get her more comfortable on the right and any time that you’re spending in the middle you’re kind of taking away from that stuff on the right. She did a lot of positive things. She was having fun.”
After committing 34 hitting errors in five sets against Maryland, the Badgers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) cut that number to 11.
Grad student Dana Rettke again led the offense with 15 kills on 22 swings with three errors for a .545 percentage. Freshman Julia Orzol added 10 kills.
The Badgers, who hit a season-low .196 the night before, hit .391 against the Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2). UW hit .560 through the first two sets before struggling a little in the third at .190.