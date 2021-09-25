Lineup changes prove beneficial as Badgers volleyball team sweeps Rutgers

The shift was particularly beneficial for Robinson, who was coming off perhaps her worst match as a Badgers player as she hit -.120 with just five kills and eight attack errors. She turned that around as she returned to her high school and club position, hitting .909 as she put away 10 kills on just 11 swings with no errors.

“Dev was as frustrated as anybody after how she was (Friday) night,” Sheffield said. “She just had a tough time. The past couple matches have been pretty challenging for her. Then you throw a curveball at her right beforehand and say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to put you in the middle.’

“There hasn’t been a ton of middle play in practice for her. You’re trying to get her more comfortable on the right and any time that you’re spending in the middle you’re kind of taking away from that stuff on the right. She did a lot of positive things. She was having fun.”

After committing 34 hitting errors in five sets against Maryland, the Badgers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) cut that number to 11.

Grad student Dana Rettke again led the offense with 15 kills on 22 swings with three errors for a .545 percentage. Freshman Julia Orzol added 10 kills.