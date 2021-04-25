Kentucky wins first NCAA volleyball title

Kentucky's championship also was the Southeastern Conference's first in women's volleyball, and commissioner Greg Sankey was on hand at the CHI Health Center to see it.

The Wildcats only loss this spring was a five-setter against Florida last month. They lost only two sets in five tournament matches.

Skylar Fields had five kills and Texas hit .455 with just one hitting error in winning the first set. Avery Skinner, sensational in the semifinals against Washington, got off to a slow start and had three of the Wildcats' seven hitting errors in the opener.

Stumler and the Skinners led Kentucky back in the second set and kept the Wildcats' mojo going in the third.

The Wildcats knocked Texas out of rhythm mixing deep and short serves. Stumler had six kills in the second set, Avery Skinner had a couple kills and two blocks, and Stumler ended it with a serve that landed just inside the left corner for her second ace of the set.

Avery and Madi Skinner had back-to-back kills as the Wildcats scored three straight points to take the lead for good in the middle of the third, and Madi finished it with a hammer shot on the second set point.