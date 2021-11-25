Kelly Sheffield expects raucous Field House as Badgers volleyball team tries to nail down Big Ten title

“You’ve got to grind for 10 weeks in the toughest conference,” Cook said at his weekly press conference. “The NCAA tournament is six matches over three weeks. You got to get it hot for six matches. Big Ten you’re on the road, home and away, grinding. So it’s harder to win than a national championship, in my opinion.”

Even though the Badgers are still in quest of their first national title, Sheffield concurs with Cook. And no matter how many you win, it never gets old.

“There’s a reason why you hang banners for Big Ten titles, because it’s really hard,” Sheffield said. “It’s some of the best players and best teams in the country. You have to show up every single week. It’s a big goal because it’s something that’s earned.

“It’s what is so exciting about this weekend. You’re playing for a championship. You get banners and hats and trophies. The feeling of being able to win one, everything that you go through to get you to that point, is something special.

“We’ll get locked into the NCAA tournament when the time comes, but that time is not here. Right now we’re trying to find a way to win one match.”