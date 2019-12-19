Kathryn Plummer leads Stanford volleyball team past Minnesota to NCAA final against Wisconsin Badgers

PITTSBURGH — Stanford has Kathryn Plummer and Minnesota doesn’t.

That proved to be a big difference as Plummer carried the No. 3 Cardinal to a sweep of No. 7 Minnesota 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 in the second NCAA semifinal match Thursday night.

Plummer, a two-time national Player of the Year, had 26 kills to carry Stanford (29-4), which advanced to the championship match for the 17th time in program history where it will face the University of Wisconsin. The Cardinal won its record eighth title last year.

Plummer, a 6-foot-6 senior outside hitter, hit .353 for the match and also contributed five blocks and nine digs. The Cardinal has been in the final four in each of the senior class’ four seasons, winning two titles.

“The key for them obviously is Plummer,” Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon said. “When she’s on like that, it makes all the difference and opens things up for everybody else.”

Plummer, who led Stanford to a five-set victory over UW in the Elite Eight her freshman season, expects a tough match against the Badgers.

