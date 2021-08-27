Julia Orzol, No. 2 Wisconsin volleyball team opens season with sweep of TCU

As first impressions go, it would seem tough to top the one made by Julia Orzol for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team Friday night.
Just 18 days after her arrival in Madison from her native Poland, Orzol showed off most every aspect of her game in helping lead the No. 2 Badgers to a dominating sweep of TCU 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 in a steamy UW Field House.
The 6-foot freshman put away a team-high 11 kills, hitting .385, to lead the offensive attack. She also recorded one of nine UW aces with her topspin jump serve, had three blocks to share the team lead with senior Dana Rettke, handled nine serve receptions without an error and contributed six digs.
“I thought Julia had a great first match as a Badger,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said.
But with more than two weeks to get to know her, senior setter Sydney Hilley said that Orzol is not exactly who she might appear to be at first.
“I love her,” Hilley said. “She’s an absolute baller. I think everyone saw that.
“But my first impression, I was like, this girl is so sweet, so innocent, so pure. I asked her, ‘Have you ever yelled at a ref in a game?’ She was like, ‘I’m not sweet on the court.’ I think you can kind of see that.
“She’s such a valuable part of this team and makes a huge difference in every aspect of the game. I think she’s fit in really smoothly. I can’t believe it’s only been two weeks. It feels like she’s been here a lot longer than that.”
Despite speaking excellent English, Orzol was at something of a loss for words in describing her introduction to Badgers volleyball.
“Maybe I can’t find words now to describe it,” she said. “Maybe I’ll think about it later more. But I loved this experience. I loved the atmosphere and it was so good to welcome the community here after the COVID break.
“I’m so glad that we could bring them together, with the team, with the staff, with the Badgers. I love it, really. It’s amazing being here and playing with these guys and for these guys.”
The Badgers were in command throughout the night, trailing just once at 3-2 in the second set. UW hit .407 for the match with just 10 hitting errors in 91 attempts. Sophomore Devyn Robinson and redshirt senior Danielle Hart each had eight kills, as Hilley was able to take advantage of good passing to spread the ball around to all of her attackers. The Badgers handled 45 serves without an error.
“Our passing was awesome tonight,” Hilley said. “They’ve been in there working their butts off all offseason and I think it really showed tonight. It makes my job really easy to be able to distribute to any one of my hitters. They definitely make me look good, so all the credit to them.”
The Horned Frogs, attempting to bounce back from a 4-17 season, were led by junior Mykayla Myers with 11 kills. They hit just .119 for the match and were at .070 after the first two sets.
“I thought defensively we were really good in the back court,” Sheffield said. “We were flying all over the place, battling to keep balls off the floor, scrambling, getting good swings.”
Sheffield knows things will get considerably tougher Saturday night when the Badgers face No. 10 Baylor.
• Yossiana Pressley had 19 kills to lead Baylor past Minnesota 26-24, 16-25, 25-17, 28-26 in Friday night’s other match. Minnesota was led by Stephanie Samedy with 21 kills.
“Baylor has been awfully good the past few years but this is the deepest they’ve been and the most talent they’ve had on their roster,” said Sheffield, adding that he wasn't going to overburden his players with too much information, given the quick turnaround. “We’ll give them one or two things, talk about the essence of their team and then go out and ball.
“I think this part of the season it’s always about yourselves than it is the opponent. We’ll enjoy the competition and by the end of tomorrow night we’ll know a lot more about ourselves before we head into next week at practice. That’s a fun place to be.”
That was in line with his pregame message to his team as they returned to playing in front of fans Friday.
“I wanted them to make sure they took a moment to kind of soak it in,” Sheffield said. “Sometimes you get so tunnel-vision. With what we went through last year, it was just making sure that you’re aware of the opportunity.”