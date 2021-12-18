Jim Polzin: With power, finesse and resiliency, Wisconsin volleyball earns elusive title

Sheffield said he thought briefly during Friday’s practice about it being the final one with this group before snapping his attention back to the task to hand: It was going to be difficult to beat Nebraska for the third time this season, and he needed every second of focus to help the Badgers make that happen.

“We try to practice gratitude,” Sheffield said. “And it's really tough when you're in a grind … but (it’s about) going through the season of appreciating what we all have and what we get to do and what we get to be a part of and how many people are supportive of us.”

Now it’s all of us who get to be thankful. These players would have left as champions even without the national title, but raising the trophy was special. And finally getting that celebration and confetti was something they deserved.

They’d won it in their minds thousands of times and finally did it for real on Saturday night, ending a remarkable ride that had an overflowing bandwagon by the time it reached its final and glorious destination.