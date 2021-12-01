Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin volleyball is a blueblood even without the NCAA title it's striving for

Plus, the Badgers’ roster is loaded with experience, namely a group of super seniors that includes middle blocker Dana Rettke, setter Sydney Hilley and libero Lauren Barnes. The team overcame a season-ending knee injury to senior middle blocker Danielle Hart to win the Big Ten outright and heads into the NCAAs as the No. 4 overall seed, the fifth time in Sheffield’s nine seasons that UW enters as a top-four seed.

If the weight of the world is on the Badgers’ shoulders to finally get over the hump, it doesn’t show. It’s a group that perfectly balances grit and joy, leading to practices and matches in which they can have fun while still being dogged competitors.

Sheffield couldn’t help but notice that Barnes, while being interviewed during the tournament selection show Sunday, said “pressure’s a privilege.” It’s not something that weighs down the Badgers, it’s something they embrace.

“We’re trying to outcompete people and we’re trying to have more fun than anybody else along the way,” Sheffield said. “When our back is against the wall, we want to come out and set the world on fire.”