Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin volleyball is a blueblood even without the NCAA title it's striving for

Kelly Sheffield sits in the UW Field House stands after practice earlier this week talking about trains.
It’s something the University of Wisconsin volleyball coach frequently brings up in conversations with his players, and he’s pulling it out now in response to a question about where his program sits in the hierarchy of college volleyball. That’s probably not a big-picture topic Sheffield is thrilled to be discussing a few days before the start of the NCAA Tournament — the Badgers (25-3) open at home against Colgate (18-9) on Friday night — but he’s as affable and accommodating as he is an excellent coach.
So away to the tracks we go.
Here’s the analogy: The Badgers are on a train that could make 30-some stops during a season. It arrives at a station, a match is played and everybody needs to climb back aboard or risk getting left behind.
“Not only through a season but over the years of a program, I don’t think we’re ever in a stationary spot,” Sheffield said. “We’re constantly moving and evolving and hunting.”
What Sheffield tells prospects during the recruiting process is that the Badgers are hunting championships. He can back it up by showing them a trophy case filled with gold and yet is missing one important piece.
Which brings us back to the question of where UW should fit in college volleyball’s hierarchy. Only eleven programs have won national titles since the NCAA began holding the women’s tournament in 1981, and the Badgers aren’t on that list.
They’ve come close, finishing runner-up three times overall and twice since Sheffield took over following the 2012 season.
Sheffield has an .811 winning percentage at UW and has led the Badgers to eight Sweet 16 appearances in as many trips to the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Elite Eight six times and the Final Four three times.
Can a program be considered in the elite class with the likes of Stanford, Penn State, Nebraska and Texas if it doesn’t have a national championship on its resume?
Let’s ask Lee Feinswog, the co-publisher and editor of VolleyballMag.com.
“The Big Ten is the best conference. Period. For a team to win the Big Ten any year is special,” Feinswog said. “But to win it three years in a row …”
So yes, Feinswog believes the Badgers are, in his words, “El primo blueblood.”
What would end any debate is UW, fresh off back-to-back Final Four berths, busting through the door it’s been knocking at and winning it all.
This may be the year it happens. The top 16 seeds in the 2021 event include only four previous national title winners, including reigning champ Kentucky. Joining bluebloods UW and Texas among the four teams who can reach the Final Four without leaving their home court are Louisville and Pittsburgh, relative newcomers on the national scene.
Plus, the Badgers’ roster is loaded with experience, namely a group of super seniors that includes middle blocker Dana Rettke, setter Sydney Hilley and libero Lauren Barnes. The team overcame a season-ending knee injury to senior middle blocker Danielle Hart to win the Big Ten outright and heads into the NCAAs as the No. 4 overall seed, the fifth time in Sheffield’s nine seasons that UW enters as a top-four seed.
If the weight of the world is on the Badgers’ shoulders to finally get over the hump, it doesn’t show. It’s a group that perfectly balances grit and joy, leading to practices and matches in which they can have fun while still being dogged competitors.
Sheffield couldn’t help but notice that Barnes, while being interviewed during the tournament selection show Sunday, said “pressure’s a privilege.” It’s not something that weighs down the Badgers, it’s something they embrace.
“We’re trying to outcompete people and we’re trying to have more fun than anybody else along the way,” Sheffield said. “When our back is against the wall, we want to come out and set the world on fire.”
It’s shortly after his train analogy that Sheffield says something that comes out of his mouth so naturally and so confidently that it catches me by surprise. He’s talking about how the only thing UW can do is keep putting itself in position to contend for national titles when he says “when” — not if — “we win one.”
I follow up to point out that it seems as though Sheffield has no doubt a national title is coming at some point, and he agrees. “Oh yeah,” he said. “Yeah. Yeah.”
It’s a conductor who is sure everybody has punched their ticket and is headed toward the promised land. And when the Badgers reach that destination, they’ll hang around to celebrate before climbing back aboard to move forward to the next step on this remarkable ride.
Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.