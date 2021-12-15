Jim Polzin: Why Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield is fighting for 5 years of player eligibility

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kelly Sheffield was jealous when the NCAA in 2018 approved legislation that allowed football players to compete in up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt season.
The University of Wisconsin volleyball coach quickly approached his bosses with a plan: Get it done for volleyball and, while they’re at it, make it five seasons.
“I said, ‘All right, here’s your job: You’ve got to get this through before I lose (Dana) Rettke,’ ” Sheffield said and laughed. “And what do you know, they brought a pandemic here. We get the extra year and I was like, ‘All right. I’m not sure that’s the way I wanted it.’ ”
Rettke took advantage of the extra season granted to her due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the NCAA didn’t count the 2020 season against student-athletes — and helped lead the Badgers back to the Final Four for a third consecutive season. UW (29-3) will face Louisville (32-0), the top overall seed, in a national semifinal on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.
The outstanding middle blocker also made some history Wednesday by becoming the first player to be named to the first team of the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America team five times.
It’s an achievement that won’t be repeated — unless Sheffield gets his way and convinces the NCAA to get on board with his plan.
“All of our sports should be doing it,” Sheffield said recently. “I have no idea why that’s just a football thing and why nobody is raising a stink about, that is unbelievable.”
Sheffield said he raises the issue all the time in pre-match interviews with broadcast talent when the Badgers are on television and he brought it up unprompted on Wednesday during his Final Four news conference.
Before we get into why Sheffield is so passionate about this topic, it’s worth mentioning he seems to be fighting an uphill climb. When I asked UW athletic director Chris McIntosh about his stance on players getting five seasons of eligibility and whether he could realistically see it happening, he didn’t exactly make it sound like the topic is high on his list of priorities.
“Let me comment on that this way: I’ve talked a lot about the changes that are taking place in college athletics and I have no indication that that’s going to slow down anytime soon,” McIntosh said. “And I think that there are many aspects of college athletics that are rightfully up for debate right now. And so while I won’t necessarily comment on a fifth year of eligibility specifically, I will say this: In a context of all of these factors and variables that are being debated right now, we at Wisconsin are a proponent of expanding on any of those that are central to the mission and that is education and earning degrees from a world-class institution like ours.”
McIntosh wouldn’t say whether he’s for or against Sheffield’s plan but the implication is clear: Adding another major change to a shifting college athletics landscape isn’t likely to gain traction anytime soon.
Sheffield is very convincing and I found myself nodding my head to a lot of what he had to say. While later thinking about that conversation and trying to come up with ways to be a devil’s advocate, I wondered whether this would hurt the sport because it’d cause the gap between the haves and have-nots to become bigger.
But not really. The scholarship totals wouldn’t change, so the talent actually could get spread out to more programs and create parity.
Sheffield believes it would eliminate some of the nonsense behind the scenes, such as injuries being exaggerated so a student-athlete can obtain a medical hardship waiver.
“What we ought to be doing is you get five years to play five years. No more, no matter what happens,” he said. “There is no redshirting type of deal. If you don’t play, you don’t play. If you get hurt, you get hurt. And if you can get your grad degree in five years, you can walk out with a (bachelor’s degree), a graduate degree and total debt-free for five years. To me, it makes total sense.”
It makes sense to UW super seniors such as Rettke, setter Sydney Hilley, libero Lauren Barnes, outside hitter Grace Loberg and libero Giorgia Civita as well. All of them returned for an extra season and are glad they did.
Granted, getting one final hurrah with a loaded roster and having the opportunity to play in front of fans after competing in empty gyms during the spring season were major draws. There also was a great deal of uncertainty for standouts who wanted to play professionally overseas because strict travel rules were still in place last spring due to the pandemic.
But both Rettke and Barnes said they liked the idea of five seasons of eligibility.
“If you can add to your resume a little bit, learn a little bit more before you get into the real world and do what you love a little bit longer, that’s kind of where my mind was at,” said Barnes, who is pursuing a master’s degree in business analytics. “So if a lot of other people were in that space, that makes a lot of sense.”
There were nine seniors on the AVCA All-America first team in the spring, and eight of them returned for a fifth season. Think about that for a minute: In other sports, the best players are gone by the end of their junior season (football) or earlier (men’s basketball). In volleyball, the best have stuck around for what’s been a star-studded 2021 campaign that is coming to a close.
Sheffield got his fifth year with Rettke — and others — and he couldn’t be more thrilled. In the future, he’s hoping it won’t take a global pandemic to make that happen.
