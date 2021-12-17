Jim Polzin: Why Nebraska is the perfect opponent for Wisconsin in the national championship match

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sydney Hilley didn’t bother making projections during the NCAA tournament, choosing to focus on the next match for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team rather than looking ahead in the bracket.
But the All-American setter, both a super senior and super smart, had to know what might be coming down the road for the Badgers: If they were going to accomplish a goal years in the making and finally win their first national title, they’d have to go through either a rival from the loaded Big Ten Conference or a program from college volleyball’s royal family.
Turns out, the final obstacle standing in UW’s way checks both of those boxes.
There are a couple ways of looking at the championship match between the No. 4 Badgers (30-3) and No. 10 Nebraska (26-7) on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. Maybe you’d rather see somebody other than the Cornhuskers on the other side of the net if you’re a UW fan, perhaps an opponent who wasn’t so familiar with the Badgers and certainly one without such a giant ax to grind.
Or you can view it this way: How much sweeter and more satisfying would it make UW winning it all if the final point earned came at the expense of a rival that happens to be one of the sport’s bluebloods rather than an upstart such as Pittsburgh, which fell to Nebraska in a national semifinal Thursday night?
UW is 0-3 in NCAA title matches, with losses to Nebraska in 2000, Penn State in 2013 and Stanford in 2019. That’s royalty times three, and the Badgers now get another crack at the Cornhuskers on the biggest stage.
“Nebraska is a really great team,” said Hilley, who has helped the Badgers win seven consecutive matches against the Cornhuskers. “I'm not surprised to see them again. Every time we play them, it's a battle and extremely competitive. So it’s going to be a fun one, for sure.”
As if this championship match needed any more intrigue, there’s this: Nebraska coach John Cook spent seven seasons at UW, leaving after the 1998 campaign to spend a year as an assistant for the Cornhuskers before taking over the Nebraska program in 2000. He ended that debut season by beating his old team in five sets for the first of his four national titles.
Cook now has a chance to add a fifth championship while also extending his former program’s title drought in what might be the Badgers’ best chance yet to hang a banner.
UW and Arizona offered Cook jobs on the same day nearly three decades ago, and he chose the former because he saw the potential.
“I just felt that could be a great program that people would come and watch,” he said.
That’s exactly what happened, and the Badgers have become the team to beat in the Big Ten, winning three consecutive conference titles. That means something, too, because it’s the premier conference in the country and included four of the final eight teams remaining in this season's NCAA tournament.
The teams seeded No. 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7 in this tournament all have been eliminated by Big Ten teams. The Badgers are No. 4 and Purdue, which beat UW twice this season, was No. 6.
The last two teams standing are from the Big Ten.
“I've been saying all year how tough it is,” said Cook, whose team knocked off No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Pittsburgh en route to the final. “But this proves it out.”
Nebraska put out a video early Friday morning from the scene in its locker room after the win over Pitt, with Cook telling his players that “we get another shot at our buddies.”
While the Badgers and Cornhuskers certainly aren’t the best of friends, this doesn’t appear to be a familiarity-breeds-contempt type of relationship, either.
“There's definitely both, familiarity and respect,” said senior libero Lauren Barnes, one of the stars of UW’s five-set semifinal thriller over previously unbeaten Louisville. “These are two really good teams that are about to go at it (Saturday) night. It's going to be a battle. And we had that (Thursday) night. I think it will be just as good, if not better.”
I wrote two weeks ago, before the start of the NCAA tournament, about how UW had become one of the sport’s bluebloods even without winning a national title. The only pushback I received from that column was from, you guessed it, a couple Nebraska fans.
Fair enough. Beating the Cornhuskers in this match would leave no doubt.
“We've been painfully close,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “And that's something that I think is driving everybody, is we want in to that exclusive club that (the Cornhuskers) are certainly VIPs in.”
So really this is the way it had to be: The Badgers desperately wanting to put on the crown but first needing to upend a member of the royal family.
