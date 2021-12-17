Jim Polzin: Why Nebraska is the perfect opponent for Wisconsin in the national championship match

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sydney Hilley didn’t bother making projections during the NCAA tournament, choosing to focus on the next match for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team rather than looking ahead in the bracket.

But the All-American setter, both a super senior and super smart, had to know what might be coming down the road for the Badgers: If they were going to accomplish a goal years in the making and finally win their first national title, they’d have to go through either a rival from the loaded Big Ten Conference or a program from college volleyball’s royal family.

Turns out, the final obstacle standing in UW’s way checks both of those boxes.

There are a couple ways of looking at the championship match between the No. 4 Badgers (30-3) and No. 10 Nebraska (26-7) on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. Maybe you’d rather see somebody other than the Cornhuskers on the other side of the net if you’re a UW fan, perhaps an opponent who wasn’t so familiar with the Badgers and certainly one without such a giant ax to grind.