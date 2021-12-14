Jim Polzin: Meet Izzy, the 8-year-old ‘little sister’ who inspires the Wisconsin volleyball team

Practice had ended and the members of the Final Four-bound University of Wisconsin volleyball program were stretching when their unofficial teammate ran across the court and hopped into the arms of injured senior Danielle Hart.
It was the first of many embraces, with little Izzy Eaton going from one player to the next and wrapping her arms around them.
“Izzy,” senior Grace Loberg told the 8-year-old after a long squeeze, “you’re so good at hugs.”
Izzy had shown up Monday at the Field House wearing her No. 16 jersey and it wasn’t long before she found her favorite UW player. There were hugs for Dana Rettke, too, of course, before they sat down on the bleachers and chatted while the All-American middle blocker waited for interviews.
Together again, two buddies who had just seen each other a couple days earlier but had no shortage of material to share with one another.
“She’s like my little sister,” Rettke said.
The first thing that stands out about Izzy is her energy and a close second is how she’s 8 but seems like she’s going on 16. She is, according to Hart, “a bundle of joy and sass.”
But it’s also hard not to notice the tubes sticking out of the backpack she takes everywhere. Izzy was born with intestinal dysmotility, a rare disorder that prevents her body from digesting food. One tube feeds into her small intestine, providing nutrients, and another carries fluids from her stomach back into a bag hidden in the backpack.
Izzy came into the lives of Rettke and others about 2½ years ago when the team, through the Badgers Give Back program, threw her a birthday party shortly before she turned 6. She played with Bucky Badger, had a dance party with the Badgers in the locker room and even watched the movie “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” with them.
Events like that are typically one-time meetings, but players such as Rettke and Mallory Dixon made an instant connection with Izzy and made plans to keep in touch.
Izzy and her family lived in Eau Claire at the time — the Eatons have since moved to Madison to make it easier for Izzy to get treatment at the American Family Children’s Hospital — and occasionally would drive down for games. The players also hung out with Izzy after doctor’s appointments or when she was admitted to the hospital.
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could weaken that bond. While they couldn’t see each other in person, they used FaceTime calls to stay in touch.
“It’s really helped her self-esteem and her self-confidence,” said Payge Eaton, Izzy’s mother. “She’s used to missing a lot of school and just being so different. You can tell it was really starting to wear on her.”
Hanging out with the Badgers has helped Izzy realize that everybody, even star athletes, have things that make them different. Rettke, at 6-foot-8, skies above nearly everyone she meets. Another player who is tight with Izzy, libero Giorgia Civita, is from Italy and English isn’t her first language.
Although the disorder shouldn’t shorten her life, it’s something Izzy will have to deal with forever and she understands that. Still, she often tells her mother that she doesn’t want to be different anymore.
“And then she just kind of moves past it,” Payge Eaton said, “and is back to being her happy self.”
Which is one of the things the Badgers admire most about Izzy and why, for as much as they’ve helped her, she’s impacted them just as much if not more.
It’s stressful being a student-athlete and it’s easy to get caught up in the wins and losses and lose sight of the big picture. Izzy’s presence around the team has helped provide perspective, according to Rettke.
“I know Izzy enjoys being around me, but I also enjoy being around her,” said Rettke, who has enjoyed ice cream at the Memorial Union Terrace, walks in the Arboretum and strolling around the Farmers’ Market with her pal. “She’s meant a lot to me the past couple of years, and I’m just really thankful for the bond that we’ve been able to create.”
Rettke’s career will end at some point this week at the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio. UW (29-3) plays Louisville (32-0), the No. 1 overall seed, in a national semifinal Thursday night at Nationwide Arena, and the winner will meet either Pittsburgh (30-3) or Nebraska (25-7) in the title game two days later.
After that, Rettke’s storied career will be over and she’ll likely head overseas to play professionally.
“I don’t want her to leave,” Izzy said, and somewhere Badgers coach Kelly Sheffield and thousands of UW fans are nodding their heads in agreement.
But don’t think for a minute that the friendship between Rettke and Izzy will lose steam. They’ll stay connected long-distance, much in the same way that Dixon, who spent this season at South Carolina as a graduate transfer, has remained tight with Izzy.
Payge Eaton admitted she was worried at one point about what would happen when Rettke left but that’s no longer a concern because Izzy — and this shouldn’t surprise anyone — has found a way to connect with underclassmen.
Her bond with Hart has also grown stronger during a trying 2021 season for the standout middle blocker. It was devastating to Hart when she sustained a season-ending knee injury in mid-September, ending her chance to enjoy one last dance with Rettke and other super seniors such as Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes.
But she’s had someone there nearly every step of the way to help raise her spirits. Izzy usually sits on Hart’s lap during pregame warmups and they’ll share how each other’s day was and make predictions on how many sets it will take for UW to win the match that night. Their routine also includes giving each of the Badgers high-fives before the match begins. Izzy has attended close to a dozen practices this season, keeping Hart company and helping her shag balls during drills.
“I think both of us really appreciate that,” Hart said. “She’s a blast and a half to sit there and talk to on the bench.
“Whether she’s coming from school or coming from a doctor’s appointment and has been in a hospital all day, she’s the same Izzy every time. She’s definitely inspiring to me.”
Izzy attended every UW home match this season and her fandom will continue in 2022, especially since Hart plans to return for another season. She provides positivity from the stands, often turning to her family, which also includes her father, John, and brother, Adam, with reassurance if the Badgers are trailing.
“It’s OK,” she tells them, “because we can catch up.”
Izzy was mostly shy during our interview Monday even though she was no rookie at this type of thing. She’d sat on Rettke’s lap for a video interview earlier this year and, afterward, asked if it was going to go viral.
Even if she was more reserved for this particular question-and-answer session, it was clearly something she’d been thinking about since her mother told her about it after picking her up early from school that afternoon to go get a shot.
After a lot of one-word answers, she finally opened up and offered a suggestion for how to end this piece.
“I love the Badgers,” she said. “They’re the best. I think something like that would work.”
