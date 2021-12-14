Jim Polzin: Meet Izzy, the 8-year-old ‘little sister’ who inspires the Wisconsin volleyball team

Izzy came into the lives of Rettke and others about 2½ years ago when the team, through the Badgers Give Back program, threw her a birthday party shortly before she turned 6. She played with Bucky Badger, had a dance party with the Badgers in the locker room and even watched the movie “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” with them.

Events like that are typically one-time meetings, but players such as Rettke and Mallory Dixon made an instant connection with Izzy and made plans to keep in touch.

Izzy and her family lived in Eau Claire at the time — the Eatons have since moved to Madison to make it easier for Izzy to get treatment at the American Family Children’s Hospital — and occasionally would drive down for games. The players also hung out with Izzy after doctor’s appointments or when she was admitted to the hospital.

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could weaken that bond. While they couldn’t see each other in person, they used FaceTime calls to stay in touch.

“It’s really helped her self-esteem and her self-confidence,” said Payge Eaton, Izzy’s mother. “She’s used to missing a lot of school and just being so different. You can tell it was really starting to wear on her.”