Jim Polzin: Lauren Barnes' battle to keep balls alive helps Wisconsin volleyball earn national title shot

“I appreciate the heck out of her,” senior setter Sydney Hilley said of Barnes, a second-team All-American for the second consecutive season. “She deserves all the recognition, more than she gets. She’s amazing and the work that goes into that behind the scenes, that goes unrecognized, is just incredible. She’s in the gym every single day working on her passing, working on her out-of-system setting and just all those little things. Volleyball’s the world to her and it shows.”

What was amazing to me, sitting courtside and probably about 30 feet from where Barnes was diving and digging, was how composed she was the entire time. This should have some of the most stressful 175 minutes of her life and it didn’t show one bit.

Turns out, staying calm hasn’t always been a strength of hers.

“It’s come a long way, I’ll definitely say that,” Barnes admitted outside UW’s locker room. “There definitely were moments where, when I was younger, I used to take it all in, be a little tense and you could definitely tell. It’s something that’s been called to my attention by a few of my coaches, especially Kelly.”