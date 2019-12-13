Jason Joyce: UW volleyball is killing it

But the Badgers are also capable of building in deception and exploiting spots in the opponents’ defense with off-speed shots.

“When I started volleyball, all I liked to do was hit the ball as hard as I could,” said junior hitter Molly Haggerty, second on the team with 360 kills. “And I learned once I got to college that's what I can't do, because obviously the other team will block me. So I've tried to put myself as a defender on the other side and ask where I would be if I was defending myself, and so I think putting in a lot of off-speed has helped my game.”

And Sheffield made it clear Thursday how important the team’s back line defensive players have been to this season’s success.

“I think our backcourt ... is not just the most underrated part of our team, it actually might be the best part of our team. Our offensive numbers are pretty high. And that's all started with the first touch. You know, first-touch serve receive or first-first touch defensively,” he said, pointing to senior defensive specialist Tiffany Clark.

“She gets aced three times at Ohio State and has been aced I think once since then. Well that Ohio State match was a month ago or so. That's a lot of balls, going against some gnarly servers. Balls drop and they move and they're dancing ... none of that stuff is eating her up.”