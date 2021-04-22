Jason Joyce: As NCAA bumbles along, volleyball Badgers shine

Shortly after learning earlier this month that the Wisconsin volleyball team was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, chatter about the event turned to how fans might actually be able to see the Badgers play.
It wasn't easy.
COVID-19 protocols meant in-person viewing at the tournament site in Omaha would be severely restricted. Worse, plans were to air the first two rounds of the tournament on ESPN3, a streaming service available for an additional subscription fee, without play-by-play commentary.
Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, along with several colleagues, expressed frustration at those conditions.
“To me it’s just lazy that you’ve got an NCAA tournament that only has 48 teams in it, but you’re not going to be able to have commentators and play-by-play, that you’re just going to be looking at silence while watching NCAA tournament games,” Sheffield said during an April 8 press conference. “It’s going to come across as a high school-type of deal.”
College sports are traditionally divided into those that make money (football, men’s basketball and, in some cases, men’s hockey) and those that don’t (everything else). Obviously, the non-revenue sports don't get quite as much attention, and that makes sense in terms of return on investment.
But there’s another split, not officially recognized, among the non-revenue sports: those capable of drawing loyal, boisterous crowds and the ones that, regardless of how excellent and thrilling the action can be, are too difficult for spectators to view.
I mean, when was the last time you took in a cross country meet or a rowing regatta?
Madison sports fans are fortunate that the University of Wisconsin has several teams in the spectator-friendly category. The national champion women’s hockey team routinely sells out LaBahn Arena, the city’s eager soccer community is drawn to the McClimon Complex for men’s and women’s games and when the Badgers softball team is in town on a sunny spring day, the bleachers at Goodman Diamond fill up.
These teams maybe don’t generate enough revenue to break even, but they do move tickets and bring in some money.
Tops among these programs at UW is the women’s volleyball squad, which faces Texas in the tournament's Final Four Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The Badgers routinely sell out the 7,000 available seats at the UW Field House and are pushing the athletic department to expand capacity by opening up all of the seats in the historic venue’s upper deck. Since Sheffield took over the program, ticket sales for the Badgers have doubled, from 3,512 per game in 2013 to 7,052 in 2019 (the 2020 season was moved to this spring and no fans were allowed).
Over that same period, volleyball attendance among all Big Ten schools increased 25%, from 542,923 to 676,546. Across Division I, the attendance bump is more modest at 7%.
The increasing popularity could be due to participation numbers climbing. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, girls volleyball was one of the few high school sports to see its participation numbers increase in 2019. Meanwhile, high school football participation plummeted to its lowest number since 1999-2000.
But it’s also true that when people go to a college volleyball match, they have fun. The action can be frantic at times with percussive kill shots and strategic playmaking. There’s something for total newbies as well as students of the game. And at Wisconsin, the team is excellent and the fans are rowdy.
Volleyball attendance is still tiny compared to football and men’s basketball, and ticket prices are much lower, but the ballooning interest is worthy of attention. A businessperson might recognize it as a growth opportunity. The Big Ten Network has noticed and adjusted its programming accordingly, airing nearly 40 matches in 2019 and planning a similar number this spring, before COVID-19 precautions shut down several matchups.
Unfortunately, the NCAA and its volleyball media partner, ESPN, have not been similarly aggressive. Despite an outcry from coaches, they moved to cut costs by scaling the national championship tournament back from 64 teams to 48 and conducting all games in a single convention venue in Omaha. When teams arrived for the tournament, they learned there would be no locker rooms and limited practice court availability.
Added to those issues were concerns about the broadcasts.
Sheffield’s point about the event feeling like a "high school deal" was a good one, but it’s hard to imagine the WIAA allowing its championship events to be broadcast without commentary.
The NCAA and ESPN later relented and pledged to provide announcers for all matches. It also released statements making it clear that secure changing rooms would be provided for the teams, but not early enough to avoid proving the axiom that when you’re explaining, you’re losing.
It was a disappointing reminder of the problems at the women’s basketball tournament in March, when players made news by spotlighting a deficient weight room and substandard food offerings on social media, showing a better understanding for messaging than the college presidents and executives who run the NCAA.
Those well-compensated administrators are very fortunate to have athletes like Wisconsin’s Sidney Hilley, Dana Rettke, Devyn Robinson, Molly Haggerty and their teammates representing their brand. The players continue to provide truly spectacular moments like Tuesday night’s regional final victory over Florida, a thrilling display of grit from both teams.
Despite all the obstacles stacked in their way — not least of which was a three-set loss to Stanford in the 2019 national title match 16 months ago — the Badgers have kept their focus and are back in the Final Four.
“That all toughens your skin,” Sheffield said in Tuesday’s postgame press conference. “It allowed us to stay in the fight and not give up on each other when it didn’t come as easy as it has in other matches.”
And we’re assured that Thursday’s match will be televised on ESPN, complete with announcers. It’s not always this easy to see high-level college volleyball, but it's easy to cheer for these Badgers.
