Jason Joyce: As NCAA bumbles along, volleyball Badgers shine

But there’s another split, not officially recognized, among the non-revenue sports: those capable of drawing loyal, boisterous crowds and the ones that, regardless of how excellent and thrilling the action can be, are too difficult for spectators to view.

I mean, when was the last time you took in a cross country meet or a rowing regatta?

Madison sports fans are fortunate that the University of Wisconsin has several teams in the spectator-friendly category. The national champion women’s hockey team routinely sells out LaBahn Arena, the city’s eager soccer community is drawn to the McClimon Complex for men’s and women’s games and when the Badgers softball team is in town on a sunny spring day, the bleachers at Goodman Diamond fill up.

These teams maybe don’t generate enough revenue to break even, but they do move tickets and bring in some money.

Tops among these programs at UW is the women’s volleyball squad, which faces Texas in the tournament's Final Four Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.