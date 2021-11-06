Jade Demps closes out Badgers volleyball team's sweep at Iowa

Jade Demps not only baffled the Iowa Hawkeyes with her serve, she apparently confused the stats crew at the new Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, as well.
Demps, who has served only sparingly during her two seasons with the University of Wisconsin volleyball team, recorded her first career ace on match point as the No. 4 Badgers closed out a 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of Iowa on Saturday night.
The serve originally was called out, but that was overruled by video replay. It took nearly an hour, however, before that ace was officially recorded in the final box score.
Either way, it counted on the scoreboard and lifted the Badgers (20-2, 12-2 Big Ten) back into sole possession of the conference lead, as Nebraska (17-6, 11-3) was swept Saturday at Ohio State.
Demps has played only sporadically this season, but was inserted into the lineup for this weekend’s matches at Northwestern and Iowa, playing one rotation in the front row and three in the back. Her duties included serving.
“I thought it was a really good weekend for Jade,” coach Kelly Sheffield said in his post-match radio interview. “I think we scored more points from the service line off of her serves than anybody else this weekend. Serving has been something that’s been a real struggle for her but she gets in the gym on her own and has really been working on it and has found some serves that have worked for her.
“It was kind of fun because all weekend she was doing this drop serve right in front of the passers, around 10 to 12 feet from the net. Then on match point we gave a drive serve, one that drives the passers back. Every time she’s done one of those near the endline she’s missed it this year. And she goes back there and aces it.”
The Badgers relied on their middle blocker combination of Dana Rettke and Devyn Robinson for much of their offense as they accounted for 23 of the team’s 49 kills. Rettke had 14 kills with two errors in 20 attempts, hitting .600, while Robinson had nine kills with no errors on just 10 swings to hit .900.
“I thought Dana was really driving and had a really good presence about her,” Sheffield said. “I thought she was great tonight in all aspects of her game. She didn’t get set much (Friday) night so she probably had a lot of gas in the tank. That wasn’t a crack at Syd, not a lot of people got a lot of sets last night. I think the most we took was 18 swings. But she was driving and the connection was certainly on. We had a lot of offensive production tonight from a lot of people.”
Grace Loberg chipped in with 10 kills, hitting .381. The Badgers .396 for the match, their high mark for the Big Ten season.
The Hawkeyes (4-20, 2-12) were playing their second match under interim coach Dave Brown, who stepped in when Vicki Brown was dismissed on Thursday.