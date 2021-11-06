Jade Demps closes out Badgers volleyball team's sweep at Iowa

“It was kind of fun because all weekend she was doing this drop serve right in front of the passers, around 10 to 12 feet from the net. Then on match point we gave a drive serve, one that drives the passers back. Every time she’s done one of those near the endline she’s missed it this year. And she goes back there and aces it.”

The Badgers relied on their middle blocker combination of Dana Rettke and Devyn Robinson for much of their offense as they accounted for 23 of the team’s 49 kills. Rettke had 14 kills with two errors in 20 attempts, hitting .600, while Robinson had nine kills with no errors on just 10 swings to hit .900.

“I thought Dana was really driving and had a really good presence about her,” Sheffield said. “I thought she was great tonight in all aspects of her game. She didn’t get set much (Friday) night so she probably had a lot of gas in the tank. That wasn’t a crack at Syd, not a lot of people got a lot of sets last night. I think the most we took was 18 swings. But she was driving and the connection was certainly on. We had a lot of offensive production tonight from a lot of people.”

Grace Loberg chipped in with 10 kills, hitting .381. The Badgers .396 for the match, their high mark for the Big Ten season.