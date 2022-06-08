It'll cost more for season tickets for Wisconsin volleyball, women's hockey in 2022

Tickets for University of Wisconsin volleyball and women's hockey games are among the most in demand in their sports.

They're on pace to cost more next season.

The highest price of a volleyball season ticket will climb from around $7 per match to $20 and will require a mandatory per-seat contribution for new chairback seats being installed this summer at the UW Field House.

Women's hockey season ticket prices will increase by $1 per game to $5 while a cheaper option for youth and seniors at LaBahn Arena has been eliminated.

Members of the UW Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee questioned some of the increases but voted to forward the proposal to the full board for consideration on Friday.

"I've been in retail for 30-plus years and I don't do pricing adjustments analysis the way these guys have done it," said committee chair John Schaefer, the CEO of Fleet Farm. "They've done a remarkable job in getting it right."

The new reserved prices will make UW volleyball the second-priciest ticket in the Big Ten Conference behind Nebraska, according to UW. Athletics CFO Adam Barnes said the increased prices are projected to bump volleyball ticket revenue from around $450,000 last season to more than $1 million in 2022.

Seats in the nine rows of new chairback seating behind the scorer's table and team benches will require a minimum $250 donation per seat on top of the ticket cost. Behind them will be a row of seating for people with disabilities that will be accessible via two lifts being installed.

The addition of 369 chairback seats will result in a net loss in capacity of about 400 and the displacement of some fans, senior associate athletic director Jason King said.

"This is in the long line of upgrades that we've done to the Field House," King said. "It's going to make the experience for all of our patrons, quite honestly, much better."

More of the lower level of the Field House will be taken up by reserved seating that's being priced at $15, $12 and $10 per game. Most of them cost $6 per match in previous seasons.

General admission seats will continue to be available in the north end of the arena and in the upper deck. Their cost is climbing from $4 to $6 per match based on season-ticket pricing.

The volleyball increase comes on the heels of the team winning its first NCAA championship last December. Both volleyball and women's hockey last had their season ticket prices climb in 2018.

"This has become the right time to revisit our ticket pricing within the Field House," Barnes said. "We know the support, enthusiasm and partnership that we have with Badger volleyball fans who have invested in this program and women's athletics as a whole here at Wisconsin.

"We believe that the price adjustments ... ultimately reflect the entertainment value that the program provides to our community while also continuing to allow for an affordable fan experience."

The Badgers have been among the nation's best in volleyball announced attendance. They have ranked second behind Nebraska since 2014 and had a school-record announced attendance average of 7,504 last season because of expanded capacity in the Field House upper deck.

UW announced Monday it'll play the first volleyball match at the Kohl Center since 1998 when it hosts Florida on Sept. 16. The event could set an NCAA record for announced attendance at a regular-season game; the mark is 14,022 and tickets will be part of the season package.

The new seating layout addresses a shortage of spaces that accommodate fans with disabilities that was brought to the attention of UW administrators in 2019, King said.

UW officials defended the increase in women's hockey season-ticket prices by saying the $5 price per game to see the six-time NCAA champions is still cheaper than most other sporting events in Madison.

The $80 cost for a season ticket based on a 16-game home schedule is third nationally behind Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth, according to UW.

"We definitely had a discussion about taking it higher," King said. "But we wanted to stay a little bit in line with increases that we've had in the past."

The Badgers have ranked first in women's hockey announced attendance in each of the past five seasons on record. They had an average of 2,241 for games at LaBahn Arena last season, better than Minnesota's second-place figure by more than 800.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.