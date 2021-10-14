'It’s something I’ve been craving': This Badgers volleyball junior finally is seeing the court

Anna MacDonald came to the University of Wisconsin volleyball program with high expectations and an aggressive timeline for herself.
The highly decorated prep and club player — she was the 2018 Georgia 4A Player of the Year, a first-team All-American and the Georgia career record holder with 3,297 digs — figured it would take maybe a year to learn the ropes then she’d be starting by her sophomore year and on track for a similar college career.
Things didn’t exactly work that way, but MacDonald is getting a chance midway through her junior year to play a contributing role for the No. 3 Badgers.
With defensive specialist Giorgia Civita sidelined indefinitely by a knee injury, MacDonald has stepped into a role as a serving specialist, playing that one rotation in the backcourt.
It's not necessarily the most impactful role, but it’s the first consistent playing time for MacDonald and she’s determined to make the most of it.
“It’s been awesome,” she said. “It’s something I’ve been craving ever since I got here.”
MacDonald has not missed a serve in 52 attempts in the four matches since taking on that role. The Badgers have scored 27 points on those serves for a 52% clip. She’s coming off her best career match against Illinois, in which UW scored on 65 percent of her 17 serves and she matched her career high with four digs.
“She puts the ball in good places and lets everybody defend around her,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in her ability to defend and set out-of-system balls. She put up a couple nice ones against Illinois. And she’s gotten to the point where her serve is pretty good.”
Ironically, serving was one of MacDonald’s biggest weaknesses when she arrived at UW.
“When I first got here, my serve was not good,” she said. “Kelly jokes about it all the time. He made me do a standing serve for a really long time until I got certain skills down.
“The thing that I struggled with the most was I would hit the ball with my arm bent and you can’t really control it that much. So I had to come in here and do a standing serve with my hand high and contacting the ball high and out in front. I would just do that forever until I got it. Then I could start jumping. Once I got all that down, with the jump and the hand contact, I could start putting pace on the ball.”
One factor contributing to MacDonald’s limited playing time has been the arrival of an accomplished back row transfer each season — Lauren Barnes from Minnesota in 2018, Civita from Wichita State last season and Joslyn Boyer from Iowa this year.
MacDonald admits it’s been challenging at times to sustain her confidence as her spot on the depth chart has remained unchanged. But she understands the only way to play more is to play better.
“It’s tough, but the girls that are in front of me are incredible players,” she said. “So it’s not so much that I’m harping on myself that I’m not good enough to beat them out, it’s like they’re so good they’re beating me out.
“The confidence thing, here and there a little doubt will get in my head. But I see them in practice and I’m like, dang, we are just such a strong back-row based team. I’m going to do everything I can, but I can’t help it if they’re playing better than me. I’ve just got to keep doing my part until I get better.”
What does she have to do better? That was a question she had for Sheffield in a meeting after the spring season.
“He said I’m not taking enough ownership of my development,” she said. “I was coming in here and working on stuff, but I was getting in my own way. I wasn’t allowing myself to keep building on my skills.
“I really took that to heart and came in here and started working on building on those skills and not getting in my own way. I think that has been, and will continue to be, a big part of how I can catch up with them.”
Sheffield knows it’s against MacDonald’s nature to back away from a challenge. It’s a family trait shared by her sister Amber, who played for the Badgers from 2015-17.
“She’s the ultimate competitor,” he said. “She’s just feisty. She’s very similar to her sister. She’s fearless.”
Anna said she talks weekly with Amber, now a speech therapist at an elementary school in the Cincinnati area.
“I go to her if I ever need anything,” MacDonald said. “She’s the best person for advice, especially about this stuff because she’s been through it.”
The tone of those conversations has mellowed over the years, she said.
“When we were young, I was hard to deal with,” MacDonald said. “I’m very stubborn. Growing up, we were always close, but we would bicker all the time. It’s tough because we’re two hard-headed, competitive people.”
MacDonald’s strong-willed nature was revealed her freshman year in the DiSC behavioral styles assessment taken by everyone involved in the UW program. The “D” in DiSC stands for “Dominance” with “D” types described as “confident, sometimes blunt, outspoken and demanding.”
There are varying degrees of each behavioral style, and that 2019 team had a number of strong personalities on it. But the strongest “D” of all was MacDonald, which caught some of her teammates by surprise.
“It didn’t surprise me at all,” MacDonald said. “But my freshman year when I was still kind of shy around the girls, they were all so shocked. Like Barnes and (Tiffany) Clark, they were like, no way is she a higher D than me. I am, you just haven’t seen it yet.”