'It’s something I’ve been craving': This Badgers volleyball junior finally is seeing the court

“It’s tough, but the girls that are in front of me are incredible players,” she said. “So it’s not so much that I’m harping on myself that I’m not good enough to beat them out, it’s like they’re so good they’re beating me out.

“The confidence thing, here and there a little doubt will get in my head. But I see them in practice and I’m like, dang, we are just such a strong back-row based team. I’m going to do everything I can, but I can’t help it if they’re playing better than me. I’ve just got to keep doing my part until I get better.”

What does she have to do better? That was a question she had for Sheffield in a meeting after the spring season.

“He said I’m not taking enough ownership of my development,” she said. “I was coming in here and working on stuff, but I was getting in my own way. I wasn’t allowing myself to keep building on my skills.

“I really took that to heart and came in here and started working on building on those skills and not getting in my own way. I think that has been, and will continue to be, a big part of how I can catch up with them.”

Sheffield knows it’s against MacDonald’s nature to back away from a challenge. It’s a family trait shared by her sister Amber, who played for the Badgers from 2015-17.