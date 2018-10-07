The dynamic duo of Cali Hoye and Taylor Louis helped Iowa snap a 15-match losing streak to the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.
Hoye recorded a career-high 30 kills and Louis had 24 to lead unranked Iowa to its first victory over UW since 2009, topping the No. 6 Badgers 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12 Saturday night in Iowa City.
Sophomore Grace Loberg had 19 kills to lead the Badgers (11-3, 4-2 Big Ten). Four other Badgers also had double-figure kills, with Dana Rettke getting 14, Madison Duello 13, Tionna Williams 11 and Molly Haggerty 10.
But that balance was no match for Hoye and Louis, who accounted for 54 of the Hawkeyes’ 68 kills. They also took 127 of the 169 swings for Iowa (11-6, 3-3).
UW coach Kelly Sheffield was unhappy with his team’s play across the board, but was particularly disappointed in the defensive performance.
“Our defense was bad,” he said. “It’s not just that they had 54 kills, but they hit .300 combined. We knew where the ball was going. The same thing happened when we lost to Baylor. We knew where the ball was going and we weren’t good enough to slow it down.
“There wasn’t a single element of our game that we were very good at. Part of that has to do with Iowa. But there wasn’t a single element of our game that was good. I thought every player was poor and I thought our coaches were poor. You hate to have those kind of losses but there just wasn’t an aspect of our game that we could get going. It’s disappointing.”
After losing the second and third sets, the Badgers appeared to have righted themselves by dominating the fourth set. But they came up empty in their first fifth set of the season, falling behind 12-4 before staging a late rally that came up three points short.
“We made quite a few errors out of the gate and dug ourselves too big of a hole,” Sheffield said.